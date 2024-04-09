Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Debuts New Transformers: War for Cybertron Sideswipe Figure

Get ready for a taste of Energon as Hasbro has debuted a few new Transformers figures from the expanded universe

Article Summary Hasbro unveils the new Sideswipe figure from the Transformers: War for Cybertron series.

Sideswipe stands at 4.5 inches tall and transforms into a sports car in 24 steps.

The figure comes with a blaster and a swappable cannon arm accessory.

Pre-orders for the April 2024 release are available now at $24.99.

Hasbro is back with some new Transformers figures as they take collectors to the digital realm with a new video game figure. Coming to life from Transformers: War for Cybertron, a new Autobot is arriving to try and make it off Cybertron alive. Sideswipe is here and is ready for action with a slick new release, capturing his appearance from the hit video game. A few video game versions of these iconic heroes and villains have already arrived, with Optimus Prime, Cliffjumper, and even Starscream. Now Sideswipe is here to join the fight and will come in at 4.5 inches tall and will convert into his Cybertronian sports car mode in just 24 steps. Some accessories are included as well with a blaster as well as a swappable cannon for his arm. The digital events of Transformers: War for Cybertron faithfully come to life here, and pre-orders are already live. Sideswipe is priced at $24.99 and is set for an April 2024 release.

Transformers: War for Cybertron 07 Sideswipe

"Bring the epic action from the Transformers video games into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class 07 Gamer Edition Sideswipe action figure, inspired by the Transformers: War for Cybertron video game! Transformers Studio Series is expanding into the video game universe! These collectible Transformers action figures are based on the Transformers video games."

TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON SIDESWIPE: This Transformers Studio Series 07 Gamer Edition Sideswipe action figure is highly articulated for posability and features video game-inspired deco and details

TRANSFORMERS TOYS STUDIO SERIES DELUXE CLASS: This 4.5-inch (11.5 cm) collectible action figures is inspired by iconic movie scenes and designed with specs and details to reflect the Transformers movie universe

2 ICONIC MODES: This Studio Series Transformers toy features classic conversion between robot and Cybertronian sports car modes in 24 steps

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!