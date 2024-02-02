Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, x-men

Pre-Orders for the Marvel Legends X-Men 97' Wave 2 Have Arrived

Even more mutants are getting some sweet Marvel Legends card-back action as pre-orders for X-Men 97’ Wave 2 finally arrived

Article Summary Wave 2 pre-orders for Marvel Legends X-Men ’97 figures are now live.

New series X-Men '97 continues the classic animated saga on Disney+.

Iconic mutants featured: Jean Grey, Cyclops, Nightcrawler, and more.

Figures priced at $24.99 each, expected to release in April 2024.

X-Men: The Animated Series stands as a cornerstone of 1990s Marvel animation, captivating audiences with its dynamic storytelling and iconic characters from the legendary Marvel Comics universe. Set in a world where mutants struggle for acceptance and peace, the series follows the adventures of the X-Men, a team of mutants led by Professor Charles Xavier. The comic-based stories of prejudice, identity, and belonging were nicely intertwined throughout the series. To date, it is one of the best X-Men projects out there, and it is getting a long-awaited sequel on Disney+ with X-Men 97'. Hasbro has been bringing this new robot to life with its growing collection of Marvel Legends figures, and Wave 2 is here.

We have already revealed all of these figures, but pre-orders have finally arrived for Wave 2 of the X-Men 97 figures. This consists of card-backed releases of Jean Grey, Cyclops, Magneto, Nightcrawler, the X-Cutioner, and Goblin Queen. Each figure is nicely sculpted in classic 90s outfits, and just getting some of these figures in cardbacks is a real treat. Similar to the Hasbro Pulse VHS release, fans can expect new accessories and the mutants they all know and love. Pre-orders are already live right on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers with an April 2024 release with a $24.99 price tag.

Marvel Legends Wave 2 X-Men '97 Pre-Orders Are Here

"These collectible 6-inch Marvel figures are inspired by appearances in the upcoming Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 animated series. With Professor Charles Xavier gone, Magneto — the self-proclaimed Master of Magnetism — reinvents himself as he tries to carry forward his oldest friend's dream. Despite his good heart and gentle nature, swashbuckling teleporter Nightcrawler is often demonized for his physical mutations, including his indigo fur and a prehensile tail."

"Jean Grey is a powerful telepath and telekinetic mutant who has faced cosmic entities and world-shattering events in stride. A Jean Grey doppelgänger who shakes the X-Men to their core, Goblin Queen becomes a fierce enemy of the X-Men after her mind is corrupted by Mister Sinister. A mercenary and weapons specialist with high-tech, homemade tactical gear, Carl Denti — A.K.A. The X-Cutioner – is determined to make mutants pay for their perceived wrongdoings toward humankind. The consistent and determined leader of the X-Men, Cyclops has the mutant ability to emit powerful red beams of energy from his eyes."

