Hot Toys Puts Some Dirt in Your Eye with New Spider-Man 3 Figure
A nice assortment of Marvelous 1/6 scale figures have been revealed by Hot Toys including a new Black Suit Spider-Man 3 figure
Webslinging fans might have their Spidey Senses tingling today as Hot Toys has announced a truly remarkable 1/6 scale figure. At long last, the return of the Spider-Man in his iconic Black Symbiote Suit from Spider-Man 3 is back and better than ever. It is time to put some dirt in your eye with this gorgeous figure that updates everything you love about Hot Toys, including a remarkable head sculpt of Tobey Maguire. The last version debuted back in 2012 with a Sandman base and was not a release, but the game has changed since, and Spider-Man definitely needed an upgrade. Coming in at just under 12" tall, Peter will have 30 points of articulation, as well as masked and unmasked portraits. A new Venom symbiote accessor will be featured, which gives this Black Suit release a new darker tone, taking this figure to new heights. Hot Toys also has a deluxe release that features an added rubbled diorama base. If you love the Tobey Spider-Man films, then this figure is a no-brainer, and pre-orders will be arriving soon, right here with a late 2024/2025 release.
Spider-Man 3 – The Return of the Black Suit
"In 2007's Spider-Man 3, Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man donned a black suit as the symbiote alien possessed him. Soon, he realizes that the symbiote has manifested a violent, darker side of himself, which he is no longer able to control. At the behest of Mary Jane, Peter decided to detach himself from this dangerous creature.Hot Toys presents the 1/6th scale Spider-Man (Black Suit) Collectible Figure, inspired by his alternate look in Spider-Man 3."
"Carefully crafted based on the appearance of Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man/ Peter Parker wearing Black Suit from Spider-Man 3, the one-sixth scale figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeball system, an interchangeable masked head; a greatly-poseable body for dynamic poses; faithful recreation of the black suit with raised silver webbing patterns; accessories such as alien symbiote arms and head with protruding tongue, Spider-Man mask, assorted spider-web webbing accessories, and a themed display base.A Special Edition available in selected markets will include an additional symbiote alien head as bonus item as exclusive display option. The Spider-Man figure in Black Suit is a great addition to your web collection!"
The 1/6th scale Spider-Man (Black Suit) Collectible Figure specially features:
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker/ Spider-Man wearing Black Suit in Spider-Man 3
- One (1) newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeball system
- One (1) interchangeable masked head
- Body with 30 points of articulation
- Approximately 30cm tall
- Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable hands with black web pattern including:
- One (1) pair of fists
- One (1) pair of relax hands
- One (1) pair of open hands
- One (1) pair of web shooting hands
- One (1) web holding left hand
- One (1) accessory holding right hand
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume:
- One (1) newly tailored black and silver colored Spider-Man outfit embossed with silver trims, web pattern and spider emblem on chest
Accessories:
- One (1) alien symbiote head (attachable to figure) and tongue with magnetic function
- Two (2) alien symbiote arms (attachable to arms)
- One (1) Spider-Man mask (not wearable on figure)
- Six (6) strings of webbing accessories in different shapes and lengths
- Specially designed figure stand with movie logo and character nameplate
Exclusive Bonus Accessory for Special Edition:
One (1) additional symbiote alien head
