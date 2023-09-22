Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, marvel, spider-man

Hot Toys Puts Some Dirt in Your Eye with New Spider-Man 3 Figure

A nice assortment of Marvelous 1/6 scale figures have been revealed by Hot Toys including a new Black Suit Spider-Man 3 figure

Webslinging fans might have their Spidey Senses tingling today as Hot Toys has announced a truly remarkable 1/6 scale figure. At long last, the return of the Spider-Man in his iconic Black Symbiote Suit from Spider-Man 3 is back and better than ever. It is time to put some dirt in your eye with this gorgeous figure that updates everything you love about Hot Toys, including a remarkable head sculpt of Tobey Maguire. The last version debuted back in 2012 with a Sandman base and was not a release, but the game has changed since, and Spider-Man definitely needed an upgrade. Coming in at just under 12" tall, Peter will have 30 points of articulation, as well as masked and unmasked portraits. A new Venom symbiote accessor will be featured, which gives this Black Suit release a new darker tone, taking this figure to new heights. Hot Toys also has a deluxe release that features an added rubbled diorama base. If you love the Tobey Spider-Man films, then this figure is a no-brainer, and pre-orders will be arriving soon, right here with a late 2024/2025 release.

Spider-Man 3 – The Return of the Black Suit

"In 2007's Spider-Man 3, Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man donned a black suit as the symbiote alien possessed him. Soon, he realizes that the symbiote has manifested a violent, darker side of himself, which he is no longer able to control. At the behest of Mary Jane, Peter decided to detach himself from this dangerous creature.Hot Toys presents the 1/6th scale Spider-Man (Black Suit) Collectible Figure, inspired by his alternate look in Spider-Man 3."

"Carefully crafted based on the appearance of Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man/ Peter Parker wearing Black Suit from Spider-Man 3, the one-sixth scale figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeball system, an interchangeable masked head; a greatly-poseable body for dynamic poses; faithful recreation of the black suit with raised silver webbing patterns; accessories such as alien symbiote arms and head with protruding tongue, Spider-Man mask, assorted spider-web webbing accessories, and a themed display base.A Special Edition available in selected markets will include an additional symbiote alien head as bonus item as exclusive display option. The Spider-Man figure in Black Suit is a great addition to your web collection!"

The 1/6th scale Spider-Man (Black Suit) Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker/ Spider-Man wearing Black Suit in Spider-Man 3

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeball system

One (1) interchangeable masked head

Body with 30 points of articulation

Approximately 30cm tall

Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable hands with black web pattern including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of relax hands One (1) pair of open hands One (1) pair of web shooting hands One (1) web holding left hand One (1) accessory holding right hand

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) newly tailored black and silver colored Spider-Man outfit embossed with silver trims, web pattern and spider emblem on chest

Accessories:

One (1) alien symbiote head (attachable to figure) and tongue with magnetic function

Two (2) alien symbiote arms (attachable to arms)

One (1) Spider-Man mask (not wearable on figure)

Six (6) strings of webbing accessories in different shapes and lengths

Specially designed figure stand with movie logo and character nameplate

Exclusive Bonus Accessory for Special Edition:

One (1) additional symbiote alien head

