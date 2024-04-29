Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, jurassic park

The T-Rex Has Escaped with Iron Studios New Jurassic Park Statue

Iron Studios is back with an impressive assortment of new Art Scale statues including the infamous Jurassic Park T-Rex

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new Jurassic Park T-Rex 1/10 statue.

Statue recreates the iconic T-Rex breakout scene with fine detail.

At 5.7" tall, this piece is a must-have for dinosaur collectors.

Pre-order now for a Q4 2024 release, priced at $119.99.

Iron Studios is back with a brand new addition to their growing Jurassic Park 1/10 Art Scale statue series. Relive the terrifying scene of the T-Rex escaping its enclosure in impressive detail. This meticulously crafted statue brings to life the unforgettable moment from Steven Spielberg's 1993 classic Jurassic Park, capturing moments after the park's security has gone offline and the prehistoric chaos begins. This statue expertly captures the sheer power and ferocity of the Tyrannosaurus Rex, featuring tons of stellar craftsmanship, showing its massive jaws, textured skin, and menacing eyes. The crushed Ford Explorer below the beast only adds a dramatic touch, with crumpled metal and shattered glass, which captures the terror and tension of the movie scene.

Fans will be transported right back to 1993 with this statue to that rainy night when the T-Rex makes its thunderous entrance. Measuring approximately 5.7" tall and 8.5" long, this statue is perfect for prehistoric collectors and fans of the Jurassic Park franchise. This beauty will surely be a striking centerpiece for any dinosaur collection, capturing the thrilling essence of the legendary film. Pre-orders are already live for the T-Rex Attack 1/10 Art Scale statue from Iron Studios, which is priced at $119.99 and is set for a Q4 2024 release.

Get Prehistoric with the T-Rex Attack Jurassic Park Statue

"Featured in all films of the franchise, both in the original trilogy from 1993 to 2001 and in the Jurassic World sequel trilogy from 2015 to 2022, as well as in the spin-offs like the animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, games, and other media, there is no dinosaur more iconic than the Tyrannosaurus Rex, or simply T-Rex. Famous not only for terrorizing visitors but also for inadvertently saving the main human protagonists from other dangerous creatures, playing the role of an anti-hero in the movies."

"Arguably the most famous dinosaur in the world, originally from North America, it is widely motivated by two objectives: keeping intruders out of its territory and eating any eavesdropper it finds. Based on the story from Michael Crichton's book of the same name, award-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg and Universal Studios captivated audiences worldwide in 1993 with the release of Jurassic Park in the movie theaters."

