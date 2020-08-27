Transformers Generations Selects Black Roritchi Gets Special Edition

Hasbro continues with their extension of the Transformers universe with a new Generations Selects bot. This time Black Roritchi is back with a new special edition gold deco. The figure is inspired by the Transformers 1988 release of the Super-God Masterforce BlackZarak figure that included the redeco of Fasttrack Headmaster. Black Roritchi will be able to convert into his tank mode in just 10 steps. In 7 steps, he will be able to be broken apart into armor and weapons. This figure will also benefit your Transformers Titan Class figure as he can transform into a staff that they can hold. Of course, Black Roritchi will get two included blasters that can be equipped in both robot and tank modes.

Transformers fans will not want to miss this special deco version of Black Roritchi. That gold paint scheme really pops and the possibilities are endless with him breaking down to assist other Transformers in the fight. The Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Black Roritchi Figure from Hasbro will be priced at $19.99. He is expected to release in December 2020 and pre-orders are already live and can be found here.

"Fans can take their Transformers figure collections to the next level with Generations Selects, a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring fan-favorite, special edition characters you can't find in the main line. This special edition WFC-GS22 Black Roritchi figure features a gold deco inspired by the Fasttrack Headmaster redeco included with the 1988 Super-God Masterforce BlackZarak. This Black Roritchi figure converts from robot to tank mode in 10 steps, then breaks apart into weapons and armor in 7 steps. You can also convert Black Roritchi into a staff that can be held by Titan Class figures (sold separately). Black Roritchi comes with 2 blaster accessories that can attach to the figure in robot and tank modes."

Features

5.50 inch (14cm) scale

Made of plastic

Gold deco inspired by the Fasttrack Headmaster that came with the 19688 Super-God Masterforce BlackZarak

Converts from robot to tank mode in 10 steps

Breaks apart into weapons and armor in 7 steps

Converts into a staff that can be held by Titan Class figures (sold separately)

Includes blasters that can be used in robot and tank modes

Ages 8+