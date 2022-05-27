Hot Toys Debuts Exclusive Star Wars Chrome Clone Trooper Figure

Another exclusive Star Wars 1/6 scale figure has been announced by Hot Toys with the Chrome Clone Trooper. This limited figure will be released in select markets and features a beautifully crafted silver-colored chrome design. The entire armor is covered in chrome as well as the helmet will come in two different versions. Just like the previous Star Wars Clone Trooper release a Phase 1 and Phase II helmet is included allowing fans to show off different parts of The Clone Wars era. As for accessories, he will come with a jet pack, pistol, rifle, swappable hand parts, and a display stand. I love the design of this figure and it makes me think of Prototype Armor, which that is something I can get behind. Pre-orders are not live, but this Chrome Clone is set to hit your collection in the last half of 2022. Fans can find all Hot Toys revealed right here, and look out for the Black Chrome Death Trooper figures as well.

Star Wars Clone Trooper (Chrome Version) 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

"At the time of their introduction, the Republic clone troopers represented the future of galactic warfare. Far superior to battle droids, the clone troopers formed the backbone of the Republic's new military that waged war against the forces of the Confederacy of Independent Systems. So symbolic were they of the times, the galaxy-wide conflict that saw their debut took its name from their ranks: the Clone Wars. Today, Hot Toys is pleased to introduce a displayable special variant of the Clone Trooper 1/6th scale collectible figure in silver chrome color as an exclusive item only available in select markets. This Clone Trooper collectible figure features a meticulously crafted silver colored chrome armor and helmet, an interchangeable phase 2 helmet, a fabric bodysuit, a jetpack, two styles of blasters, and a figure base! This sleek and gleaming trooper will be a highlight in your Star Wars collection!"

The 1/6th scale Clone Trooper™ (Chrome Version) Collectible Figure specially features:

– Authentic and detailed likeness of Clone Trooper in Star Wars

– One (1) beautifully crafted Clone Trooper helmet (Phase 1)

– One (1) interchangeable Clone Trooper helmet (Phase 2)

– Specially applied shiny silver chrome painted armor

– Body with over 30 points of articulations

– Approximately 30 cm tall

– Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

– One (1) pair of hands for holding gun

– One (1) relaxed left hand

– One (1) opened right hand

– Three (3) gesture hands

Costume:

– One (1) finely crafted Clone Trooper armor

– One (1) black colored and multi textured fabric under-suit

– One (1) utility belt

– One (1) pair of boots

Weapons:

– One (1) blaster rifle

– One (1) blaster pistol

Accessories:

– One (1) magnetically attachable jetpack

– Specially designed figure stand with character nameplate