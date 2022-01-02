Hot Toys Debuts First 2022 Figure with 1/4th Scale Iron Man 2

A new year has arrived, and Hot Toys is kicking it off the only way they know how; with another Iron Man collectible. This one comes to us from Iron Man 2, and Tony Stark dons his Mark IV armor once again with a brand new 1/4th scale figure. The figure will stand roughly 19 inches tall and will come with the Suit-Up Gantry right from the film. Like most Hot Toys Iron Man figures, this one will come with an LED-light-up function and has an excellent head sculpt featuring the likeness of Robert Downey Jr. Showcase Iron Man suiting up liken never before with this impressive 1/4th scale figure with incredible detail. Hot Toys has not revealed a price or release date just yet but fans will be Abel to find him here when live.

"Iron Man 2 – 1/4th scale Iron Man Mark IV with Suit-Up Gantry Collectible Set – "Oh, it's good to be back!" – Tony Stark. Tony Stark designed the Mark IV armor to replace Mark III armor after it was heavily damaged in a fight, and showcased it with a dazzling landing to the Stark Expo in Marvel Studios' Iron Man 2. Designed to succeed the older, damaged model, the armor features a slightly different design from its predecessor, having a more streamlined appearance and edged armor plates. On the first day of the New Year, Hot Toys is excited to share with fans the highly poseable and movie-accurate 1/4th scale Iron Man Mark IV with Suit-Up Gantry collectible set from Iron Man 2 collection as the latest creation, where possibly a centerpiece of your collection!"

"The beautifully engineered and massive 1/4th scale figure measures approximately 48.6cm tall is crafted based on Robert Downey Jr's screen appearance as Tony Stark/ Iron Man from the movie, features a newly developed Tony Stark helmeted head sculpt, an interchangeable helmeted head with LED-light up function, skillfully applied metallic Hotrod red and gold colored armor with gorgeous detailing, LED lights shine through various areas of armor, and articulated armors designed to reveal interior mechanical design or hidden weapons."

"The highly-accurate Suit-Up Gantry collectible features remarkable movie-accuracy, multiple LED light-up areas located on mechanical arms and gantry platform, substantive details with realistic cable and wire design, layers of paint applications, and articulations design allowing fans to recreate the iconic grand entrance scene. This is the great opportunity to expand your Hall of Armor display!"