Hot Toys Deploys Exclusive Star Wars 1/6 Scale Snowtrooper Commander

Coming to life from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Hot Toys reveals their exclusive 1/6 scale Snowtrooper Commander

Limited to 3,000 pieces, this collectible features detailed armor and movie-authentic fabric elements.

Includes E-11 blaster pistol, DL-44 blaster rifle, and attachable thermal detonator for added display options.

Pre-orders open on Sideshow Collectibles December 5th at 12 PM EST—perfect for any Star Wars Imperial fan.

Hot Toys has just revealed their latest exclusive 1/6 scale Star Wars figure, as the return to the Battle of Hoth. The Snowtrooper Commander is the officer in charge of specialized cold-weather assault units known as Snowtroopers. These troopers are part of the broader Stormtrooper corps but have been trained specifically for combat on ice- and snow-covered worlds. Their armor is heavily modified for frigid climates, featuring insulated suits, heated backpacks, ice-resistant boots, polarized snow goggles, and even a thermal rebreather system.

Hot Toys was sure to capture just that with this limited edition 3,000-piece figure that features sculpted armor and fabric elements. The Snowtrooper Commander will come with an E-11 blaster pistol, a DL-44 blaster rifle, and a thermal detonator that can be attached to the belt. Enhance your Imperial Collection with this new Hot Toys Exclusive that will be going up for pre-order on Sideshow Collectibles on Friday, December 5th at 12 PM EST. Long Live the Empire!

"In Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back™, the Snowtrooper Commanders lead Imperial ground forces during the devastating assault on the Rebel Alliance's Echo Base on Hoth. Trained to operate in extreme environments, these elite officers direct squads of Snowtroopers through the tundra, coordinating attacks to secure victory for the Galactic Empire."

"This winter, Hot Toys is excited to announce the 1/6th scale Snowtrooper Commander™ Collectible Figure, a highly detailed tribute to the Imperial leadership that spearheaded one of the saga's most iconic battles. Available in a limited quantity of 3,000 units in selected markets, this Hot Toys Exclusive figure features a finely crafted Snowtrooper Commander helmet and armor, authentically recreated to capture the character's appearance in the film. The Commander's chest armor carries a small red and blue badge to show his rank."

