Hot Toys Reveals New Marvel Disney+ Cosbi Mystery Figures

Hot Toys has a nice variety of collectibles out there besides their 1/6th scale figures like their CosRider, Cosbaby, and Cosbi lines. Each one features their unique Cosbaby design with a big-head sculpt that might be an acquired taste for some collectors. However, they do dish out some collectibles capturing some of your favorite characters like their newest Cosbi line featuring Marvel Disney+. The Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection gives some of your favorite Disney+ shows some new collectibles featuring WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, and What If…?. Eight Cosbi figures are on the way with Scarlet Witch, Vision, Captain America, Winter Soldier, Loki, Sylvie, Captain Carter, and an adorable Hydra Stomper. Each character stands at roughly 3" tall, is packed with cute detail, and is sealed in a foil bag to keep some mystery involved. Available in select markets only, the Marvel Disney+ Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection will be nice pieces for any home or office and most Hot Toys collectibles can be found here.

"Marvel Disney+ Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection – More characters from the expanding MCU are joining Hot Toys Cosbi line-up in their most iconic outfits and expressions to take fans back to the remarkable moments. Based on Marvel Studios' original series released recently, including Loki, WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and What If?, Hot Toys is unveiling an exciting Cosbi collection transforming the fan-favorite characters to awesome miniature collectibles!"

"Marvel Disney+ Cosbi Bobble-head collection features characters in their stunning looks from various Marvel Studios' series, including Loki, Sylvie. The Scarlet Witch, Vision, Winter Soldier, Falcon, Captain Carter, The Hydra Stomper, and an exclusive version Cosbi. Each random package box includes a 7.5cm tall Cosbi collectible of your favorite characters, a special collection card, and a connectable puzzle base, comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series. Available in selected markets only. Pick up Marvel Disney+ Cosbi before it's all gone!"