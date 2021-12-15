Hot Toys Reveals New Spider-Man: No Way Home Cosbaby Figures

Hot Toys is ready to show some more Spider-Man: No Way Home love with their newest release. Coming out of their adorable miniaturized Cosbaby line, new heroes and villains arrive from the upcoming film. Four new Cosbaby figures are on the way, which will include Doctor Strange, Doc Ock, the Integrated Spider-Man suit, and a swinging Spider-Man with MJ. All these figures are loaded with detail that will make the perfect collectible to add to your home or office. The Integrated Spider-Man Cosbaby shows off his pincers and will have a magnetic function allowing him to stick on most metal surfaces. Doc Ock is the best of this wave, as it gives collectors the return of on elf the best Spider-Man villains ever. I can only imagine the massive amount of the collectibles that will come out once Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters this week. No price or release date has been revealed just yet, and they can be found here along with other Hot Toys collectibles. ShopDisney also has a nice set of Marvel Cosbaby figures available right here.

"In order to prepare fans for the web swinging adventure in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Hot Toys is unveiling a new wave of Cosbaby capturing characters in their signature costume and poses! Features Spider-Man & MJ Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head Collectible Set; Spider-Man (Integrated Suit with Pincers) with magnetic function; Doctor Strange (Casual Wear Version), Doctor Octopus Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head. Each Cosbaby (S) collectible measure approximately 9 – 13cm tall; all designed with bobble-head function."

"The Spider-Man & MJ Cosbaby Set recreates the wall crawler and MJ web swinging together between buildings in the city; Spider-Man Cosbaby equipped with magnetic function, dressed up in Integrated Suit with gold pincers is ready to shoot some web; also Doctor Strange Cosbaby in Casual Wear holding a mug waiting for our young Spidey, and Doctor Octopus Cosbaby with his four mechanical tentacles on his back driving him to extreme criminal activity. Here's a great opportunity to expand your Spidey collection!"