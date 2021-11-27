Hot Toys Reveals Spider-Man: No Way Home Movie Promo Figure

Nothing seems to be stopping Hot Toys as they continue to reveal collectibles for Spider-Man: No Way Home. I can wait to see some of the No Way Home villains come to a 1/6 scale giving us some updated Raimi villain figures. The newest figure is the Battling Version Spider-Man 1/6 Scale Figure (Movie Promo Edition). Peter is given a more weathered and debris designed costume this time with a height of 11″ tall and will feature roughly 30 points of articulation. This new Hot Toys Spider-Man will have multiple heads sculpts included a half-masked face featuring likeness to Tom Holland. Other accessories for this webslinger include swappable hands, webbing effects, cellphone, diorama base, and the mysterious Multiverse box, as seen in the No Way Home trailer. Pre-orders for the Spider-Man: No Way Home Movie Promo figures are not live just yet, but fans will be able to find him here when live.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home – 1/6th scale Spider-Man (Battling Version) Collectible Figure [Movie Promo Edition] – The wall-crawler is back! For this first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. Bringing excitement prior to the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home movie, Hot Toys is presenting 1/6th scale Spider-Man (Battling Version) collectible figure (Movie Promo Edition) with impressive battle damaged and weathering paint applications, that depicts the young wall-crawler holding The Box as seen from the official trailer. This amazing figure will be available in selected markets only!"

"Exquisitely crafted based on Spider-Man/Peter Parker's appearance portrayed by Tom Holland in the movie, the screen-accurate 1/6th scale figure features a battled damaged Peter Parker half masked head sculpt, an interchangeable masked head sculpt with multiple pairs of interchangeable Spider-Man eye pieces to create numerous Spider-Man's expressions; a beautifully tailored red, black suit with web pattern and battle damaged effects; amazingly detailed accessories including The Box, smart phone, assorted spider-web shooting effect parts and a stunningly detailed building roof diorama figure base with weathering effects as the most incredible display. This special Spider-Man collectible is a must-have display for any Spider-fan!"