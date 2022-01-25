Hot Toys Reveals Spider-Man Peter Parker & MJ Cosbaby Set

Coming out of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker, and MJ are swinging through the city as Hot Toys reveals their newest collectible. As part of their Cosbaby line, this special limited edition set is here to show the love between these two characters. Unmasked Spider-Man is displayed swinging with his newly acquired girlfriend and will come in a lovely "I Love Spider-Man" box that has sort of a heart shape. The Cosbaby line features a unique bobble-head design with bigger heads like Funko Pops, but these features a lot more detail and dynamic design. If you are looking to get your loved one something unique and Spider-Man related then look no further, as Hot Toys has the perfect thing for you.

The Cosbaby line is a lot bigger overseas with more areas to acquire, but all luck is not lost as they can be found in the US too. Two of the best places to find the Cosbaby line would be shopDisney found right here that features a lot of Disney+, Marvel, and Star Wars. Collectors will also be able to find all of the Hot Toys products with Cosbaby, Cosbi, and their popular 1/6th scale figures here. Keep your eyes peeled for more Spider-Man: No Way Home collectibles coming soon from Hot Toys like the upcoming Green Goblin figure.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home – Peter Parker & MJ Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head Collectible Set. Spidey surely has his own and special way to spread love – that's through his web! Our favorite wall crawler has unmasked himself and takes his girlfriend MJ for a swing through the town is now recreated as the latest Hot Toys' Peter Paker & MJ Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head Collectible Set, comes with a cute and adorable packaging. Collectible measures approximately 9.5cm tall; designed with bobble-head function. Available only in selected markets. Share this unique Cosbaby with your amazing friend!"