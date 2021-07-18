Hot Toys Unveils Avengers: Endgame Cosbi Bobble Head Series 2

Hot Toys continues with the reveals as they debut their new Avengers: Endgame Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection (Series 2). Standing roughly 3" tall, 8 Cosbi figures will be released with Dr. Strange, Iron Man, Iron Spider, Hulk, Loki, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, and Groot. There will also be the chance to get an exclusive Avengers: Endgame Cosbi with each pull as each figure will be sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed. Mystery Box collectibles have gained a lot of popularity in the past couple of years, and with Hot Toys, collectors are getting some pretty amazing mini-figures. Each figure features an adorable design that will be a fun addition to any Marvel fan's collection.

Each of these Avengers: Endgame Cosbi figures will all come with a connectable puzzle base allowing them to connect with other figures. This will gives fans a great way to display the Hot Toys Cosbi figures they want with no hassle. Loki, Doctor Strange, and Scarlet Witch are my three favorites of Series 2, and I will be looking to add them to my own collection. No relapse date or price has been revealed, but all Hot Toys collectibles can be found through Sideshow Collectibles here.

"Avengers: Endgame Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection (Series 2) – The awesome super heroes are returning to Hot Toys Cosbi line-up in their iconic outfits and weapons, ready to join the ever-expanding Marvel collections! Based on Avengers: Endgame, Hot Toys is presenting a new wave of Cosbi collections depicting the fan-favorite characters as unique miniature collectibles!"

