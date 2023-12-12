Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, LEGO City

LEGO City Builds Their Own Alcatraz with New Police Prison Island Set

LEGO Has unveiled a nice set of new conduction sets are on the way including some new LEGO City sets from burger trucks to space travel

It is a prison break! LEGO is back with a new LEGO City set as they unveil their very own Alcatraz with the Police Prison Island. Coming in at 980 pieces, this set puts some notorious LEGO Minifigures behind bars, but they have a plan up their sleeve. This buildable prison island features a cliff face, along with a police boat, dinghy, and police helicopter. LEGO has included three police officers as well as four prisoner minifigures, along with a police dog. The set is packed with secrets, from escape tunnels in prisoner cells to an abandoned mine and even a secret path to the sewer, but beware, as the waters contain sharks. All your Shaw Shank Redemption fantasies can be built with this set and will come in at $99.99. LEGO City collectors will be able to find this Police Prison Island set on shelves in January 2024, with listings already up in the LEGO Store.

LEGO City Police Prison Island

"The LEGO® City Police Prison Island (60419) is home to some of the city's most notorious crooks, but they have other plans! Action-packed adventures await with this awesome toy playset, featuring a cliffside prison bursting with features and functions. It also includes a helicopter, police boat, dinghy, 3 officer and 4 prisoner minifigures, plus police dog and shark figures."

"This prison island toy is packed with interior details for imaginative play, including a control room, an officers' break room, entrance hall, a courtyard with a secret escape hatch, a kennel room, a cell with beds and an escape tunnel that leads to an abandoned mine, plus a prisoner's laundry room with jailbreak tools. Other details include a helipad and a cliff face with a loose rock for an explosive exit."

Island prison police toy for ages 7+– The LEGO® City Police Prison Island is bursting with fun features and functions for endless hours of imaginative play

What's in this LEGO® building set? – A buildable prison island with a cliff face, prison, police boat, dinghy, helicopter, 3 officer and 4 prisoner minifigures, plus police dog and shark figures

A LEGO® prison island packed with fun features – Includes a cell with an escape tunnel that leads to an abandoned mine, plus a courtyard with a secret escape hatch that leads to a disused sewer pipe

Includes a 'wanted' poster – With an adult's permission, kids can scan the QR code in the building instructions or on the box for a fun LEGO® City Police video adventure

About LEGO® City playsets – LEGO City is a place where kids can set their limitless imaginations free, with structures, vehicles and citizens that motivate them to build, create, explore and play

The prison island in this 980-piece building set measures over 14.5 in. (37 cm) high, 15.5 in. (40 cm) wide and 6 in. (16 cm) deep

