The Dark Knight Rises Catwoman Gets New 1/3 Statue From JND Studios

The gorgeous Anne Hathaway is back as Catwoman as JND Studios unveiled their new hyperreal statue from The Dark Knight Rises. Standing 26" tall, the feline heroine is back in her skin tight suit and ready to get rich with this beautifully detailed statue. JND Studios took this statue to new levels with rooted hair, prosthetic style glass eyes, and three different portraits. A variety of swappable parts have been included, including three different head sculpts featuring a masked portrait, a googles-on portrait, and an unmasked sculpt capturing the likeness of Anne Hathaway. To go along with the interchangeable pieces, Catwoman will get hand parts with a shattered Batman cowl, goggles, and a handgun.

This gorgeous statue features next level detail and will take any The Dark Nigh Rises fans or Batman fans collection to a new level. The high quality piece is not cheap either as it comes with a $2,499 price tag. The expensive statue is set to release in the 1st quarter of 2022, and pre-orders links are already live and located here.

"The Dark Knight Rises – Catwoman 1/3 Scale Statue – TDK Rises Selina Kyle Catwoman 1/3 scale hyperreal movie statue. The first product of 2021 and the 4th project by JND Studios is Selina Kyle, Catwoman, from The Dark Knight Rises. Selina Kyle, played by the beautiful Anne Hathaway, is an intriguing character with very contrasting personas within. She's a villain who transforms into a hero by the end of her character arc. As always, JND Studios has created a piece in a way that will remind collectors of their own cinematic experience of The Dark Knight Rises and point the spotlight on the beautiful femme fatale.

"JND's Selina Kyle was recreated by none other than Soyoung Lee, who received much accolade for her rendition of Wonder Woman in 2020. Soyoung seemed to have stepped up her game yet again, to design and build the Selina Kyle with likeness we have yet to see. JND Studios continues the endeavor to create products irreplaceable for statue collectors and film fans everywhere. And as Kojun always says, "This is only the prototype. We will work hard, so that production will not disappoint the collectors who have put their trust in us."

Specifications:

Statue height: approximately 26 inches [H:65cm W:31cm D:31cm]

One (1) main piece statue with glass eye, rooted hair, and high quality Batman cowl, goggles, hand gun, (2) swappable arm variations

One (1) specially designed base