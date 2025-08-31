Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Continues Jim Lee X-Men #1 Statues with Colossus

The world of Marvel Comics continues to come to life with McFarlane Toys as they debut new and iconic 1/10 scale statues

Article Summary McFarlane Toys expands its X-Men #1 statue line with Colossus in stunning 1/10 scale detail.

The statue captures Colossus as seen on Jim Lee’s legendary X-Men #1 cover artwork.

Features include a themed base, collectible art card, and dynamic backdrop scene.

Colossus joins Cyclops, Magneto, Wolverine, and Beast, with more X-Men statues on the way.

Piotr "Peter" Rasputin, known as Colossus, was introduced in Giant‑Size X‑Men #1 (1975), designed by Dave Cockrum and conceived by the editorial direction of Roy Thomas. Peter is a mutant from a Siberian farming family that has the ability to transform his flesh into organic steel. Colossus not only brings the shine to the team, but also immense strength and durability to the X-Men. He was discovered by Professor X after using his powers to save his sister, Illyana, and joined the team to help rescue the original members trapped on Krakoa. Since then, Colossus has been a major player in the X-Men comics, and McFarlane Toys is now adding him to their Marvel Comics 1/10 scale statue series.

Based on the hit X-Men #1 cover by Jim Lee, the entire team of legendary mutants has been slowly assembling to take on Magneto. Colossus is up next for the event, capturing more iconic appearances with a themed base, collectible art card, and themed backdrop. So far, McFarlane Toys has added Cyclops, Beast, Magneto, and Wolverine to this collection. That leaves Gambit, Rogue, Psylocke, Storm, Jean Grey, and Professor X, who will all surely get their own 1/10 scale statues in time. Pre-orders for the Colossus (X-Men #1) are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $34.99 and set for a September 2025 release date. Be on the lookout for more of the McFarlane X-Men #1 statues as well, with Cyclops, Wolverine, Beast, and Magneto.

Colossus (X-Men #1) 1:10th Scale Collectible Figure w/Scene

"It's Xavier's X-Men vs. Magneto, the Master of Magnetism! The X-Men's oldest enemy is back and it's going to take everyone the X-Men have to bring him down."

Inspired by X-MEN #1 cover artwork.

1:10th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Included art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!