Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: jurassic world, mattel

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Scorpios Rex Comes to Mattel

The park is open once again as Mattel is back with some brand new 3.75" Jurassic World Hammond Collection dinosaurs

The hunt continues as Mattel returns with new dinosaurs for the Hammond Collection. The past few waves of dinos have expanded past the standard Jurassic Park and Jurassic World creatures. The newest one is the Scorpios rex from Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, which is one of the darkest and most unstable hybrids ever showcased in the franchise. This creation was an early prototype created before the Indominus and Indoraptor, but is riddled with genetic flaws, making it physically and behaviorally erratic. This nightmarish monster hunts our young protagonists across Isla Nublar, and now it comes to life with Mattel's Jurassic World Hammond Collection in great detail.

The Scorpios rex will come with a few swappable parts, including two different hands to choose from, and a new dripping-venom effect. This is a first for the Hammond Collection, but it really helps to showcase the Scorpios rex's genetic abnormalities. It is nice to see Mattel expanding past the standard film, and hopefully, this means the Endoraptor from Fallen Kingdom is coming soon. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but they should arrive soon, and expect a Summer 2026 release.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous – Scorpios Rex

"The Jurassic World Hammond Collection has created a new standard for collector action figures with deluxe articulation and lifelike details. Scorpios rex, a key villain in Season 3 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous appears for the first time in the Hammond Collection line, representing the larger species. At 17 inches long, it comes with alternate pieces that can be swapped in — aggressive claws and a lower jaw piece with dripping venom, ready to recreate the key scene from the series."

​As the rain pours down, the Scorpios rex finds the campers in their hideout. In a thrilling game of "hide-and-seek," the dinosaur is suddenly drawn away to something more enticing.

​Accurate to a Season 3 episode of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, this Scorpios rex comes with swappable claws for a more aggressive look and a lower jaw piece with dripping venom.

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