Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: a goofy movie, disney, iron studios

Iron Studios Sees Eye 2 Eye with Powerline from A Goofy Movie

Iron Studios is celebrating the 30th anniversary of A Goofy Movie with a brand new set of 1/10 Art Scale statues

Article Summary Celebrate 30 years of A Goofy Movie with Iron Studios' Powerline 1/10 Art Scale statue.

Powerline, voiced by Tevin Campbell, is a pop icon with hits "Stand Out" and "I2I" in the classic film.

This 9.5" statue features Powerline's iconic yellow jumpsuit and a themed concert base.

Pre-order now for $229; release set for Q3 2025 - perfect for Disney fans and 90s nostalgia lovers.

Powerline is the fictional pop sensation from Disney's 1995 cult classic A Goofy Movie. With his bold vocals, electric stage presence, and unmistakable 1990s aesthetic, Powerline became an instant fan favorite despite limited screen time. Voiced by singer Tevin Campbell, Powerline performs two hit songs in the film with "Stand Out" and "I2I," which are still electric hits as the film hits its 30th anniversary. The entire film involves Goofy and his own Max, as they take a corps country road trip, but Max might change plans to see Powerline.

Now the legendary singer is taking to the stage with Iron Studios as they debut their newest 1/10 Art Scale Disney statue. Standing 9.5" tall, this statue is nicely crafted for the 30th anniversary of A Goofy Movie, wearing his signature yellow jumpsuit, stylish hair, and themed base. The only thing missing here is I2I blaring in the background, but that can be easily accomplished when displayed in your collection. Pre-orders for the Powerline 1/10 Art Scale A Goofy Movie statue are already live for $229 and set for a Q3 2025 release.

Powerline – A Goofy Movie – Art Scale

"Iron Studios proudly present the Powerline – A Goofy Movie – Art Scale 1:10" Statue, celebrating the electrifying superstar from Disney's cult classic animated film A Goofy Movie. This dynamic piece captures Powerline mid-performance in his iconic yellow jumpsuit, striking a powerful pose on stage as seen during the film's unforgettable concert finale. With energy and style, the statue pays tribute to the pop sensation who became a legend in the hearts of fans and characters alike."

"Crafted in high-quality resin and meticulously hand-painted, this 1:10 scale collectible includes a themed base that evokes the feel of a live concert, complete with spotlight vibes and star presence. Perfect for Disney enthusiasts and 90s nostalgia lovers, this statue brings the rhythm and charisma of Powerline to your collection—because if you listen to each other's heart, you'll know this one's a showstopper!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!