Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: jada toys, star wars, The Mandalorian and Grogu

Jada Toys Unveils New Star Wars R/C Imperial Remnant AT-AT

Return to a galaxy far, far away with some brand new The Mandalorian and Grogu collectibles coming soon from Jada Toys

Article Summary Jada Toys reveals a Star Wars R/C Imperial Remnant AT-AT inspired by The Mandalorian era.

The remote-control collectible stands 13 inches tall with authentic four-legged walking action.

Features include LED lights, sound effects, moving head and laser cannons, and a detailed interior.

Pre-orders available now for $89.99, with release expected in March 2026 for Star Wars fans.

The Imperial Remnant AT-AT is a newer variant of the classic AT-AT walker from Star Wars. These machines are specifically tied to the post-Empire era, as seen in the hit series The Mandalorian. Throughout the galaxy, the "Imperial Remnant" is a leftover faction of the fallen Empire, so their vehicles are often older, modified, or less advanced versions of the originals. Sometimes they resemble earlier prototype designs, like in Star Wars: Rebels, rather than the fully refined walkers like in The Empire Strikes Back.

Jada Toys is now bringing this idea to life, a new collectible for The Mandalorian and Grogu film. This remote-control vehicle captures the Imperial Remnant AT-AT in all of its glory and stands about 13 inches tall. The R/C features a motorized four-legged walking system that faithfully mimics the slow, heavy march the AT-AT is known for. Jada Toys even added LED lights, sound effects, and an opening body with a detailed interior to this new Star Wars release. Fans can bring home an army of these bad boys starting in late March 2026 for $89.99 each, and pre-orders are live.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu – Imperial Remnant AT-AT

"Take command of your own STAR WARS™ Imperial Remnant AT-AT R/C from Jada Toys! Standing 13 inches tall and packed with features, this remote-controlled All Terrain Armored Transport brings STAR WARS battles to life like never before. Equipped with a fully actuated 4-leg walking mechanism, this AT-AT mimics the iconic march from the movies, complete with synchronized sound effects for maximum realism."

"Steer into action with the 2.4 GHz controller, allowing smooth forward movement and swivel turning for total battlefield control. The head features moving parts, articulated LED laser cannons, and built-in sound effects that recreate explosive battle sequences. Open the side panels to reveal a highly detailed interior, enhanced with light-up elements and sculpted movie-accurate designs."

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