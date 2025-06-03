Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: dc studios, spin master, superman

It's A Superman vs Kaiju Slime Battle with New Spin Master Release

Spin Master is going up, up and away with some brand new collectibles for the upcoming Superman (2025) film like a slimy kaiju fight

A new era of the Man of Steel is upon us as the new DC Studios Superman film arrives this July! Not only will this film introduce a new Clark Kent, but an entirely new universe that DC Comics fans can dive into. From new characters like Mr. Terrific, Hawkgirl, and Green Lantern arriving on the big screen to a new heroic pup, this movie has it all. Spin Master is already getting ready for this cinematic adventure as they debut a new selection of collectibles for the film. Get ready to add a new 6" Superman to your collection as he takes on a brand new kaiju threat.

Lex Luthor is up to no good and has unleashed a new kaiju on Metropolis; now it is up to you and Superman to take down this monster. Superman stands 6" tall, while the kaiju stands 12" tall, with both featuring articulation. As you defeat this kaiju, it'll trigger a slime explosion, with its belly opening and revealing blue goo. Spin Master's Superman Kaiju Battle Pack is priced at $29.99, and it is already hitting shelves now as well as arriving online.

Superman 6" Kaiju Battle Pack Action Figure Playset

"Get ready for the ultimate clash of hero and monster with the SUPERMAN Kaiju Slime Battle! This action-packed set features a towering 12-inch Kaiju and a 6-inch SUPERMAN action figure, delivering larger-than-life excitement. From daring rescues to intense battles, the adventures are endless. Superman comes equipped with powerful punching action to take on the mighty Kaiju, who fights back with fierce claw-swiping moves."

"When the Kaiju is defeated, kids can unleash a dramatic blue slime explosion, making every victory feel epic and exciting. Perfect for recreating iconic scenes or inventing brand-new adventures, this set inspires endless storytelling and imaginative play. Pair it with other Superman toys, like the Fortress of Solitude Battle Set, Superman Power Cape Set, or action figures (each sold separately), to create the ultimate Super Heroes universe.

