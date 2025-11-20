Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, Ninjago

LEGO Unveils Ninjago Four Weapons Blacksmith 15th Anniversary Set

Revisit the world of Ninjago with LEGO as they debut their new Four Weapons Blacksmith set that celebrates their 15th Anniversary

Article Summary Celebrate Ninjago’s 15th anniversary with LEGO’s new Four Weapons Blacksmith shop set, featuring 1,259 pieces.

Recreate the iconic blacksmith shop from the Ninjago pilot episode, packed with hidden details and story references.

The set includes six exclusive Ninjago minifigures, including Maya, Ray, Nya, Kai, Master Wu, and the first Elemental Master of Earth.

Set launches January 1, 2026, at $99.99, perfect for Ninjago fans to build, display, and relive ninja adventures.

The LEGO Ninjago (71858) Four Weapons Blacksmith set has arrived to celebrate the TV show's 15th Anniversary. This set is a 1,259-piece build celebrating the world of Ninjago and its 15 years of storytelling in a fun and buildable way. Priced at $99.99, the set recreates the iconic blacksmith shop from the show's pilot episode and is an essential location in the ninja lore. Ninajs can open the shop to reveal a working forge and a cozy bedroom, with plenty of hidden details found inside, like a removable helmet display, secret ninja stickers, and a push-out sign that unveils a golden weapons map.

LEGO was sure to include six minifigures of your favorite Ninjago members with Maya, Ray, Nya, Blacksmith Kai, Master Wu, and, for the first time in minifig form, an Elemental Master of Earth on a stand. This set combines the rich, elemental-powered world of Ninjago in a fun way that honors its 15th anniversary. When fully built, the LEGO Ninjago Blacksmith shop comes in at 7" tall, 9" wide, and 6" deep, and will be a great way to continue or expand your ninja collection. Pre-orders are not yet live, but fans can view these on the LEGO Shop, with a release date of January 1, 2026.

"Celebrate the LEGO® NINJAGO® TV show with this Four Weapons Blacksmith 15th Anniversary (71858) building set. Boys, girls and nostalgic fans ages 14 and up will be thrilled that for the first time they can build, display and recreate action with the iconic blacksmith shop – the first-ever location in the pilot episode of the LEGO NINJAGO TV show. Open the ninja toy at the front to reveal a bedroom and a forge packed with details and accessories from the show's history."

"Kids can find ninja stickers hidden in the playset behind removable helmet and hood displays and push out a sign to reveal the golden weapons map. The set comes with 6 minifigures, characters from the history of the TV show: Maya, Ray, Nya, Blacksmith Kai, Master Wu, plus,for the first time, a collectible elemental Master of Earth on a stand. Set contains 1,259 pieces."

