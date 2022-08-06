Limited Edition Black Panther PX Previews Exclusives Arrive

The legacy of Black Panther continues as fans continue to get excited for the MCU's next upcoming film, Wakanda Forever. We have started to see a lot of Wakanda Forever collectibles arrive with LEGO sets, action figures, as well as others like Revoltech, Fighting Armor, and much more. Well, it looks like were are getting a couple of limited edition non-toy collectibles exclusively distributed from Diamond as they unveiled three PX Previews goodies. Up first is a limited edition Marvel Comics Black Panther lunchbox with matching thermos from Surreal Entertainment. The lunchbox is designed after the Black Panther (2016) #1 comic, and its features the artwork by Brian Stelfreeze.

Mondo is up next for their PX Previews exclusive Black Panther collectible with a new tiki mug! Black Panther is getting the moai statue treatment with a fantastic 32-ounce cup with a gorgeous black glaze. If that is not enough, The Loyal Subjects have their Black Panther Kinetic Energy Diorama statue that comes in at only 3,000 pieces. King T'Challa features black light activation with his purple kinetic design coming to life in the light. It looks like MCU elements are used with his design, and it will be the perfect display piece for your little slice of Wakanda at home or the office. These will all be available to order at your Local Comic Book Store as well as online, like here for the statue at $19.99, here for the lunch box at $24.99, and the Black Panther tiki mug here for $59.99.

"From The Loyal Subjects. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Monarch of the secluded but technologically advanced nation of Wakanda, Kind T'Challa is the Black Panther, a sacred title that must be both inherited and earned by the current Wakandan ruler. This limited edition Superama rendition of the King is infused with comic stylings and is featured in a diorama background for full action ready play! This PREVIEWS Exclusive Superama has a UV glow treatment for black light activation on the purple highlights to represent Black Panther's Glowing Vibranium Suit! Limited to 3000 pieces."

"From Mondo Tees. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Taste the Heart of Wakanda with this PREVIEWS Exclusive Black Panther tiki mug from Mondo! Inspired by traditional moai statues (and mixed with a lowbrow aesthetic), this Mug evokes the Wakandan ruler's vibranium mask and holds a powerful 32 ounces of any tasty concoction you choose to put in it! The PREVIEWS Exclusive Black Panther Tiki Mug features a black glaze on stoneware ceramic, making it a sleek addition to any geeky tiki bar!"

"From Surreal Entertainment. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! It may not be Vibranium, but your snacks are sure to stay protected in this PREVIEWS Exclusive Black Panther illustrated tin tote! Featuring artwork by Brian Stelfreeze from Black Panther (2016) #1 written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, this stylish lunchbox also includes a fully illustrated 10oz retro-styled beverage container/soup cup. Don't miss out on adding this lunchbox to your collection today! Lunchbox measures 7.75'" x 6.75" x 4". Hand wash only."