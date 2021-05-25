Loki Receives Exclusive Marvel Select Figure at shopDisney

Marvel fans are only weeks away from getting the newest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Loki. Fans are curious how the story will play out ever since Avengers: Endgame showcased an alternate timeline where Loki escapes after The Avengers. Who knows what this means for the MCU timeline, but I'm sure we will get our answers in the 6 episode series on June 9, 2021. However, Diamond Select Toys is paying tribute to the beloved Marvel Comics version of Loki with their newest exclusive Marvel Select figure. Heading exclusively to shopDisney and U.S. Disney Stores, this deluxe 7" figure is loaded with articulation, detail, and his kid self? That's right; this Deluxe Marvel Select Loki is a two-set that captures two different versions of the God of Mischief from various Marvel Comics storylines. The set will come with a removable jacket, staff, two swords, and interchangeable arms, all for $29.99. Loki and his pint-size self can be purchased right now here and act fast before the Loki hype starts!

"Loki Gets an All-New Marvel Select Action Figure at shopDisney.com! With the new Loki TV show debuting on Disney+, the Asgardian trickster and brother of Thor is back at the forefront of the Marvel Cinematic Universe! To celebrate, Diamond Select Toys and the shopDisney.com have teamed up to create the ultimate Loki action figure, and it's available starting today! Measuring 7 inches tall, this comic-based Marvel Select action figure of Loki depicts him in his modern-day outfit, and features a removable coat with interchangeable arms. He can carry a sword or his scepter, and a dagger fits into the sheath on his belt. It features 16 points of articulation."

"As a bonus, the figure includes a 5-inch, non-poseable figurine of Kid Loki, a younger incarnation of Loki that took his place in the comics for a large part of the last decade. Both figures were hand-sculpted by Jean St. Jean based on designs by Eamon O'Donoghue. Loki is available now from shopDisney.com and U.S. Disney Stores. They come packaged in a Select action figure package with side-panel artwork for shelf reference. This figure joins past Disney Store exclusive Marvel Select action figures, including Falcon as Captain America, the Winter Soldier, Captain Marvel, Thanos, Carnage and more."