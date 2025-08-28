Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: marvel vs capcom, spider-man

Marvel Vs. Capcom S.H.Figuarts Spider-Man (Gamerverse) Revealed

Return to the video games of the 90s with a new S.H.Figuarts figure for Spider-Man from the Marvel vs. Capcom series

Article Summary S.H.Figuarts reveals a new Spider-Man figure inspired by the 90s Marvel vs. Capcom Gamerverse series

Features include etched webbing, vibrant red and blue colors, and the classic '90s Spider-Man comic suit

Accessories packed in: Spider-Sense effect, Web Shield, and a special move backdrop for dynamic display

Pre-orders open soon for over $100, with an anticipated release of March 2026 for collectors and fans

Spider-Man's appearance in the Marvel vs. Capcom fighting game series is beloved by fans. From his fast and acrobatic playstyle to a faithful Marvel Comics translation, Spider-Man is a fan-favorite to play as. Debuting in Marvel Super Heroes and later appearing in multiple Marvel vs. Capcom games, Spider-Man is known for his web-based attacks, aerial combos, and quick movement. Visually, the games lean into the classic red-and-blue Spidey look, often pulling from 1990s comic aesthetics. This popular design is now coming to life in action figure form as Tamashii Nations debuts its newest S.H.Figuarts figure.

Spider-Man is ready to swing into action with a truly remarkable figure that turns up the color and articulation for the wall-crawler. He will feature etched webbing, bright red and blue deco, a '90s suit, and some fun accessories with a Spider-Sense effect, Web Shield, and a special move backdrop. This is a figure many Spider-Man fans will want in their collection, and pre-orders will be live soon for over $100 and a March 2026 release.

S.H.Figuarts – Spider-Man (Gamerverse)

"SPIDER-MAN as he appears in video games joins S.H.Figuarts in the GAMERVERSE series! In addition to the swinging spider web, a defensive spider web is also included, allowing for a variety of action poses! It also comes with a sheet effect that shows off the Spider-Sense! You can recreate a variety of scenes that are typical of Spider-Man from the game! *To recreate the pose in the image, please use the separately sold "TAMASHII STAGE ACT HUMANOID" etc."

The game-like appearance of Spider-Man comes to S.H.Figuarts!

An effect sheet for the activation of Spider-Sense is included. Create your own scenes by using the adapter parts.

Comes with a spider wis for defense

Supports a variety of action poses

A mount is included so you can recreate Spider-Man's special moves!

