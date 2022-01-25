Marvel's Spider-Man Cosbi Mini's Coming Soon from Hot Toys

Hot Toys has revealed that a new assortment of mystery Cosbi figures are on the way from the PlayStation exclusive game, Marvel's Spider-Man. Everyone's favorite wall crawler is back and ready to add some flavor to your collection with some heroes and villains. Standing roughly 3" tall, each of these minis is loaded with detail and bit size format that will not take up much room and be perfect for any office or home. Eight Marvel's Spider-Man figures are on the way, as well as an exclusive mystery one that has yet to be revealed. The line-up of Bobble-Head figures will consist of:

Advanced Suit

Spirit Spider

Spider-Punk

Spider-Man 2099 (Black Suit)

Scorpion

Rhino

Doctor Octopus

Vulture

Spider-Man 2099 and Spirit Spider are my favorite heroes from the set, with Scorpion and Rhino being my favorite villains. All of these minis are packed with detail and will be fun collectibles for any fan out there. I hope we can see more of these Cosbi figures in the future, giving fans more minis of costumes as seen in Marvel's Spider-Man. I do want to see more Spider-Man 2099 White Suit collectibles in the future and man I hope some of these can hit 1/6th scale in the future. Collectors can find all of the Hot Toys collectibles right here and be on the lookout for international drops for the Cosbi line

"Marvel's Spider-Man Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection – With the reveal of different Spidey outfits in Marvel's Spider-Man videogame, Hot Toys is excited to present the latest Marvel's Spider-Man Cosbi collection transforming our friendly neighborhood hero and his iconic suits, along with some of him greatest villains as stylish miniature collectibles!"

"Marvel's Spider-Man Cosbi Bobble-head collection features the beloved wall crawler dressed up in alternate battle suits including Advanced Suit, Spirit Spider, Spider-Punk, Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit, also infamous Spidey foes Scorpion, Rhino, Doctor Octopus, Vulture and an exclusive version Cosbi. Each random package box includes a 7.5cm tall Cosbi collectible of your favorite characters, a special collection card, and a connectable puzzle base, comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series. Available in selected markets only. Don't miss out on the opportunity to collect the Marvel's Spider-Man Cosbi!"