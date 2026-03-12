Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: mezco toyz, nosferatu

Mezco Toyz Debuts New Designer Series Nosferatu (1922) Plush

Mezco Toyz is bringing silent horror back to life with a new Designer Series Roto Plush Nosferatu (1922) figure

Article Summary Mezco Toyz reveals a new 18” Designer Series Roto Plush Nosferatu inspired by the 1922 silent film classic.

Count Orlok is faithfully recreated with haunting detail, from his bald head to his iconic long gray coat.

The plush features an all-gray, black-and-white style evoking the eerie look of Murnau’s original Nosferatu.

Pre-orders are open now for $98, with a collector-focused release set for November 2026 on Mezco Toyz’s site.

Nosferatu is one of the more influential horror films ever created and was directed by F. W. Murnau in 1922. The film tells the story of a mysterious vampire, Count Orlok, whose arrival in a small town brings death and terror. Although inspired by Dracula, the filmmakers had to change names and details because they did not secure official rights to the story. Despite not securing the rights, Nosferatu would build its own fandom over the decades. The blood-sucking fun of Count Orlok is now back as Mezco Toyz unveils their new MDS Roto Plush figure.

That is right, Nosferatu is now coming to your home with a new 18" tall doll that captures his haunting appearances. His bald head, claw-like fingers, and signature long gray coat are all captured here in great detail. The figure is designed with its original 1922 black-and-white style in mind, with an all-gray design that is fun yet creepy. Whether you need to spice up your vampire collection or need a new bloodsucker to hug, look no further. The MDS Roto Plush Nosferatu (1922) figure is already up for pre-order on Mezco Toyz for $98 with a November 2026 release.

Mezco Designer Series – ROTO PLUSH Nosferatu (1922)

"Mezco Toyz summons the original cinematic vampire, Nosferatu from the shadows of silver screen and into the MDS Roto Plush lineup! This hauntingly sinister plush is approximately 18" tall. This deluxe Nosferatu plush features a soft vinyl head with sunken eyes, pointed ears, and chilling fangs. Dressed in his signature long gray long coat, this eerie embodiment of silent film terror is equal parts cuddly and creepy… a collectable you can really sink your teeth into."

"Whether displayed in the moonlight or lurking on your shelf, Nosferatu brings a touch of gothic horror wherever he rests. The MDS Roto Plush Nosferatu comes packaged in a die-cut window box, perfect for display. This product is intended for collectors ages 15 and up and is not suitable for children. The product may contain small parts that can be a choking hazard as well as sharp points that can cause injury."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!