The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Eredin Comes to Life with Sideshow

The Wild Hunt is back and wants revenge as Sideshow Collectibles reveals their newest set of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt statues. This legendary villain is ready to take on Geralt and Yennefer with an incredible statue that stands at 19.5 inches tall. The entire armor of The King of the Wild Hunt is perfectly recreated straight from the game with keen detail that any The Witcher fan can appreciate. Wielding a silver sword, this powerful enemy will make an excellent statue for your growing video game collection. The Eredin The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Statue from Sideshow Collectibles is priced at $500 and set to release between August – October 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be sure to check out the upcoming companion Geralt and Yennefer statues to finish the set.

"Sideshow presents the Eredin Statue, on the hunt through your world of Witcher collectibles. Based on the villain's ghastly appearance in the hit fantasy video game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the Eredin Statue measures 19.5" tall and 12.5" wide on an ice-themed base evoking the apocalyptic White Frost. The King of the Wild Hunt steps from a portal in his pursuit of Ciri, whose magic he desires to harness to save his people."

"The polystone Eredin Statue features a fully sculpted costume expertly recreating the frightening details of his armor design from head to toe. Forged to give the elven Eredin Bréacc Glas the appearance of a monstrous wraith, the red elements of his armor suggest the idea of flayed muscle while the spiked silver pieces recreate the form of a skull and ribcage. Sculpted belts and sleeves capture the complex textures of moving fabric and leather, giving even more depth to the antagonist's intimidating silhouette. He clutches a silver sword in his right hand, ready to stand against Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg in his path to total conquest. Begin the Wild Hunt and let the Eredin Statue lead your collection today!"