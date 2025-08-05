Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: Corpse bride, mattel, monster high

Monster High Digs Up Limited Edition Corpse Bride Skullector Doll

Mattel is back with a brand new Skullector doll as they dig up some 20th anniversary horror with the Limited Edition Corpse Bride Emily

Get ready, ghouls! Monster High is back, and this time Mattel is digging up something delightfully dead for spooky season. A new limited edition Skullector doll is on the way as Emily from Tim Burton's Corpse Bride is arriving just in time for the film's 20th anniversary. This eerie icon comes fully reimagined in Monster High's signature creepy-cute style. Emily features the line's first-ever skeleton body sculpt, complete with visible ribs and bony limbs. She is dressed in a tattered spiderweb mesh gown, with butterfly-accented veil, and hauntingly pretty Scraps heels; she even wears Maggot earrings!

At $70, she arrives in coffin-style packaging with a collector's certificate to seal the spooky deal. This long-awaited crossover finally brings Emily into the Monster High graveyard of greatness, and she will be a drop-dead gorgeous addition to any horror, Monster High, or Corpse Bride collection. Collector can dig up this Skullector doll on August 8, 2025, at 1:01 PM EST, exclusively on MattelCreations.com for Fang Club Members only! Boo!

Monster High Tim Burton's Corpse Bride Doll

"We're celebrating the 20th anniversary of Tim Burton's Corpse Bride with a supernaturally stunning Emily doll that fans of the film will be dying to add to their skullection. Her grave-couture look spares no undead detail – from Maggot stretching ear to ear, to her ribs peeking through the gauzy, spiderweb-style gown. Emily's lifeless complexion and long blue hair pair with butterfly accessories that pay homage to her final farewell."

MONSTER HIGH®SKULLECTOR™ Corpse Bride Doll

10.5 inches tall with 11 points of articulation

Doll features a first-ever body sculpt with skeletal arm, leg, and rib cage

Wears a layered spiderweb mesh and silky blue bridal gown

Includes eerie black vines at the waist and matching headpiece with a lacy veil

Dramatic black heels feature a sneaky character inclusion

