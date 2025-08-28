Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: harvinger studios, savage crucible

Aquatic War Arrives with Savage Crucible Fathom Scout Pirahnoid

War rages on in the Savage Crucible as Harvinger Studios finally hits Wave 3 of their legendary toy line with darkness from the sea

Article Summary Wave 3 of Savage Crucible launches with the Fathom Scout Pirahnoid, an armored aquatic warrior figure

Figures feature 6-7 inch scale, over 30 points of articulation, and customizable accessories for collectors

The Pirahnoid army introduces new factions, expanding the epic battles in the Savage Crucible universe

Pre-orders are live for the Savage Crucible Fathom Scout Pirahnoid, shipping in Q4 2025 for $49.99

Harvinger Studios' Savage Crucible is a 1:12 scale action figure line set in a richly imagined sword-and-sorcery universe. Drawing inspiration from classic fantasy art, pulp adventure, and tabletop lore, the line introduces collectors to a world of beast-warriors, arcane sorcerers, and warring factions. Each figure is highly articulated, customizable, and packed with accessories, allowing fans to build out their own epic battles. Wave 3 has just arrived for pre-order as the Harbinger of the Abyss is ready to change the tide of battle with his Pirahnoid army. This army is vast and filled with plenty of army-building figures, including the Savage Crucible Fathom Scout Pirahnoid.

Unlike the Pirahnoid Slate or Savage, this aquatic soldier gets more armor, better deco, and weapons. Harvinger Studios has put a lot of time and effort into these figures, and the Pirahnoids are the last wave to arrive from the Kickstarter campaign. With five different types of piranha soldiers and the Harbinger of the Abyss arriving, the Savage Crucible is about to get a rude awakening in Q4 2025. If you missed the original Kickstarter, Partner Sites like Big Bad Toy Store have pre-orders already live for $49.99, so get yours before it sells out.

Savage Crucible Fathom Scout Pirahnoid

"Step into the Savage Crucible with Wave 3 of highly detailed, fully articulated 6-7-inch scale action figures. Each figure features premium sculpting, intricate paint applications, and over 30 points of articulation for dynamic posing. Designed with collectors in mind, Wave 3 expands the Savage Crucible universe with new warriors, beasts, and factions."

Product Features

6-7-inch scale (15.24cm-17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the world of Savage Crucible

Over 30 points of articulation

Works seamlessly with previous Savage Crucible figures for expanded world-building and kit-bashing

Includes a blind bag accessory and a blind bag card

Box Contents

Fathom Scout figure

Alternate pair of hands

Helmet

2 Weapons

Blind bag card

Blind bag accessory

