Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged:

New Glow In the Dark G.I. Joe ReAction+ Snake Eyes Revealed

Super7 is back with a brand new wave of G.I. Joe ReAction+ figures as Wave 6 has arrived, featuring new heroes and villains, Yo Joe!

Article Summary Super7 unveils the new G.I. Joe ReAction+ Wave 6 Snake Eyes figure with a red glow-in-the-dark feature.

The action figure recreates Snake Eyes' dramatic Arctic mission from the M.A.S.S. Device TV storyline.

Figure features 3.75" scale, classic O-ring design, 12 points of articulation, and cool accessories.

Collectors can purchase the Arctic Snake Eyes ReAction+ figure now for $25, alongside Arctic Scarlett.

In the M.A.S.S. Device storyline of the hit animated G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero TV show, Snake Eyes faces one of his most perilous missions. He finds himself stuck in an Arctic mine that is filled with radioactive crystals, which are needed to power Cobra's terrifying new weapon. As Cobra forces close in, Snake Eyes becomes trapped in the glowing, toxic environment. This arc features significant moments for the G.I. Joe hero, as it is here that he forms an unlikely bond with a wolf named Timber, another iconic member of the Joe team.

Super7 now captures this dramatic moment with their newest G.I. Joe ReAction+ wave with a new Snake Eyes figure. This latest release showcases him in cool blue Arctic gear that will have a red radioactive glow in the dark feature. Standing at 3.75" tall, Snake Eyes will have 12 points of articulation, a classic O-ring design, and come with a radioactive canister & pistol accessory. G.I. Joe fans can already purchase this new red glow Snake Eyes figure, which features an impressive blister card back with Super7 original artwork, for $25. For more Arctic fun, be sure to snag up the new ReAction+ Arctic Scarlett, also available now.

G.I. Joe ReAction+ Wave 6 Snake Eyes (Red Glow, Crystal Poison)

"Trapped inside a radioactive cave, with Cobra forces on the attack, Snake Eyes risks glow-in-the-dark-level exposure to save his friends. Like a true JOE, he takes that risk, and this ReAction+ Figure glows to show the sacrifice he makes. Inspired by M.A.S.S. Device, this action figure replicates the Snake Eyes character in his cool blue Arctic gear. But in the dark, he glows red."

"At 3.75" scale, with classic O-ring design and 12 points of articulation, this figure is capable of ultimate pose-ability. And, this collectible comes with a radioactive cannister pistol accessory. The blister card-back packaging features Super7's original artwork, along with cool facts about Snake Eyes, the heroic character from the G.I. Joe series. Don't go stumbling through the Arctic in the dark. Let this glow-in-the-dark Snake Eyes ReAction+ Figure lead the way to your collection."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!