New Transformers Junkion Figure Coming Soon with Wreck-Gar

Hasbro attended MCM London this past weekend and unveiled a new assortment of collectibles including new Transformers releases

The Junkions are a race of mechanical beings from the Transformers universe who inhabit the planet Junkion, a world made entirely of scrap metal and discarded machinery. Introduced in The Transformers: The Movie (1986), they are known for their eccentric behavior, chaotic speech patterns, and ability to rapidly repair themselves and their technology using the junk parts around them. Their culture is heavily influenced by human television broadcasts, leading them to speak in fragmented media quotes and commercials.

The leader of the Junkions is Wreck-Gar, who is now coming to life as Hasbro unveils its latest Transformers Age of the Prime figures. Standing at 7" tall, Wreck-Gar converts into a trash truck in just 15 steps with a working trash compactor. This Junkion can even split into smaller pieces, allowing him to be used as armor for other Transformers. Pre-orders for this new release are already live for $42.99 with a February 2026 release and will debut alongside Junkion Jalopy.

Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Junkion Wreck-Gar

"With intricate poseability and attachable accessories, the Junkion Wreck-Gar action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection. Look for more Transformers collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) featuring characters like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, and more to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

