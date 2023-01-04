Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Return to Disney with Adorable nuiMOs Plush

This year is a big one for Disney as it is time to celebrate its 100th anniversary. 100 Years of storytelling, characters, and wonder have been created, and a mighty event like this means plenty of collectibles to go around. The year has only begun, and we have already started seeing pets of 100 Years of Wonder goodies. A new one has arrived from shopDisney for their popular mini plush line nuiMOs. This plush is of great importance, though, as Disney is taking collectors all the way back before the era of Mickey Mouse with the return of Oswald.

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit predated Mickey Mouse and was one of Walt Disney's original characters. This wacky and lovable rabbit is back and ready to be your next soft cuddly buddy with nuiMOs. Originally originating in Japan, this specialized line of plush figure feature articulated head and limbs along with the ability to wear different clothes. Disney's Oswald the Lucky Rabbit is a piece of history, and it is nice to see him get new love after all these years. Collectors can snag up Oswald right now and here for $19.99, and all clothes packs are sold separately.

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Makes His Comeback with shopDisney

"Before Mickey Mouse there was Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Walt's original cartoon character is set to become a fashion model as this Disney nuiMOs plush. Originating in Japan, nuiMOs are a cute and cuddly collection of your favorite Disney companions that can be dressed up in a wide range of chic, colorful and fun outfits to suit your unique personality and taste."

Magic in the details

Soft plush construction

Embroidered features

Poseable

Hands have magnets to close hands or hold hands with other plush

Heads can turn

Dress Oswald up with our wide range of Disney nuiMOs outfits, each sold separately

Oswald's blue shorts are not removable, outfit pieces can be added on top of them

Part of our Disney nuiMOs Collection

Part of the Disney100 Celebration Collections