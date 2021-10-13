RoboCop Protects and Serves with New 1/4th Oniri Creations Statue

RoboCop fans are in for a treat as Oniri Creations has revealed their newest 1/4 Scale Statue. Alex Murphy is ready to stake to the streets of Detroit once again, and Oniri brings him to life as he stands 23.5″ tall and placed on a factory themed base. The iconic 1987 look returns once again and is showcased with incredible detail and a deco with the classic metallic armor that is hand painted. This RoboCop statue also features swappable arm showing his gun in two different positions as well as a silicone lower jaw for a more realistic look. These statues are pretty limited, coming in at only 500 made worldwide, and they are priced at $1,039. Set to release at the end of 2022, pre-order for the 1/4th Scale RoboCop Statue from Oniri Creations are live and located here.

"Robocop – Quarter Scale Collectible- For our very first statue in our new QSC line (Quarter Scale Collectible), we are proud to present to you RoboCop. From the original 1987 film, a monument of genre cinema, RoboCop is here represented on an elegant base in order to highlight all the presence of the character. Limited to 500 copies only, each statue will be delivered with its certificate of authenticity. From the top of its 60cm (with raised arm), this statue will not leave you indifferent in view of its dimensions. With the use of silicone for the mouth part, Murphy will seem to come to life in your collection."

"With its 2 switch-out arms, you will be able to display your RoboCop arm outstretched aiming at his enemies, or Auto-9 raised as he does many times in the film.With a superb armor paintjob that is as faithful to the original material as possible, each hue has been meticulously hand painted to give the character that unique look. From the metal parts, to the rubber body parts, and the matte black of the famous Auto-9 pistol, every material has been carefully recreated so as to make the ultimate RoboCop statue. For the base, we went for something elegant with a ground part that could be that of a factory. Oil stains, and cracks caused by the weight of officer 001 bring life to the environment. The lower part of the base part is made from the patterns of the armor, as well as the OCP logo in the center."