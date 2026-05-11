Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Old Man Anakin Skywalker Joins Hasbro's Star Wars Vintage Collection

Hasbro has revealed some brand new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures including the return of Old Man Anakin

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a Star Wars Vintage Collection Old Man Anakin Skywalker figure inspired by Return of the Jedi.

The 3.75-inch Star Wars figure honors Sebastian Shaw’s original Force ghost with an updated photoreal sculpt.

Vintage Collection Anakin includes a soft goods cloak, premium articulation, and a Kenner-style cardback.

Star Wars collectors can pre-order Old Man Anakin on Hasbro Pulse now for $19.99 ahead of September 2026.

Hasbro is turning back the clock with a new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure straight from the Original Trilogy. At the end of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Darth Vader sacrificed himself to save Luke Skywalker from Emperor Palpatine. However, Anakin returned to the light side of the Force just moments before his death. In the film's original ending, Luke later saw Force spirits of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, and the older Anakin celebrating the Empire's defeat. Sebastian Shaw took on this role first and would become iconic among Star Wars fans.

In later special editions released by George Lucas, Shaw's Force ghost was replaced with Hayden Christensen to connect the original trilogy with the prequel films. The original version now returns with a new and updated figure with a photoreal head sculpt and a removable fabric cloak. It is nice to see a figure that pays homage to the original actor from the film, and older Star Wars fans will surely want one in their collection. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $19.99, with a September 2026 release.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – Anakin Skywalker (ROTJ)

"Celebrate the legacy of the Star Wars original trilogy with this Anakin Skywalker action figure from The Vintage Collection. TVC's Star Wars figures feature premium detail and design across product, deco, and packaging that fans have come to know and love."

This 3.75-inch-scale (9.5 cm) figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Episode VI – a great addition to your Star Wars original trilogy collection.

Now for the first time on his own cardback, this figure pays tribute to the deco on the original Kenner Anakin Skywalker figure from Power of the Force era.

Premium figure includes a soft goods cape and multiple articulation points for dynamic poseability.

Features a Kenner-inspired cardback with a unique VC number for collectability.

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