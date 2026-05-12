Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, hot wheels

Transformers x Hot Wheels Figures Race into Summer 2026 (Exclusive)

The Need for Speed gets a boost of Energon as some new collab figures are back with new Transformers x Hot Wheels releases

Article Summary Hasbro and Mattel unveil new Transformers x Hot Wheels figures, adding GT Scorcher and El Segundo Coupe to the line.

Each 5-inch Transformers Collaborative figure converts from robot to Hot Wheels vehicle mode with attachable accessories.

Transformers x Hot Wheels Twin Mill returns with a bold new red deco, giving collectors another shot at the hit release.

Preorders open May 12 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and select retailers, with the new Transformers wave due in Summer 2026.

Hasbro and Mattel are stepping on the gas once again as the worlds of Transformers and Hot Wheels collide for another round of high-speed chaos. Following the surprisingly awesome debut of Twin Mill and Bone Shaker, the companies have officially revealed the next wave of their Transformers Collaborative line. This new wave will put fan-favorite Hot Wheels originals, GT Scorcher and El Segundo Coupe, right into the action. Each 5" figure will convert from robot warrior into its signature Hot Wheels-inspired vehicle mode.

These hot rods will come complete with attachable accessories that match that over-the-top Hot Wheels design energy. If that was not enough, Hot Wheels x Transformers Twin Mill is also racing back into the spotlight with another release as it comes right out of the garage. Transformers collectors will now have another shot at one of the line's coolest designs so far as he rocks a new fiery red deco. All of these Hot Wheels x Transformers pre-orders open today (May 12) at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers, with these releases speeding into Summer 2026.

Transformers x Hot Wheels – El Segundo Coupe & GT Scorcher

"The epic worlds of TRANSFORMERS robots and Hot Wheels® cars collide with Hot Wheels® x TRANSFORMERS converting action figures! Each 5-inch figure converts from robot action figure to Hot Wheels®-inspired car mode. With intricate poseability and attachable accessories, these action figures make an awesome gift for boys and girls ages 8 and up, or for anyone who collects both toys."

Hot Wheels Twin Mills Gets A New Paint Job

"The epic worlds of TRANSFORMERS robots and Hot Wheels® cars collide with the Hot Wheels® x TRANSFORMERS Twin Mill converting action figure! The 5-inch figure converts from robot action figure to Twin Mill-inspired car mode. With intricate poseability and attachable flame accessories, this Twin Mill action figure makes an awesome gift for boys and girls ages 8 and up or anyone who collects TRANSFORMERS toys or Hot Wheels® toys."

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