Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Batman, lego

Gotham Awaits with LEGO's New Batman Technic Batmobile Tumbler

Get ready to clear off some shelves as LEGO is back with some brand new construction set including the Batman Tumbler Batmobile

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new Batman Technic Batmobile Tumbler inspired by The Dark Knight Trilogy and packed with movie-style detail.

The 719-piece Batman Tumbler build measures about 12 inches long, capturing the armored design fans know from Gotham.

Using the LEGO Control+ app, Batman fans can steer the Tumbler, activate lights, and tackle interactive driving challenges.

The LEGO Batman Technic Batmobile Tumbler launches August 1, 2026 for $189.99, bringing high-tech play to collectors.

Gotham City is calling for its protector once again, and LEGO is answering with an all-new Technic version of one of Batman's most legendary rides. The iconic Tumbler from The Dark Knight Trilogy is roaring back into action with a sleek new build that combines movie accuracy with high-tech play features. Coming in at 719 pieces, the upcoming LEGO Technic set brings the armored Batmobile to life in impressive detail. The Tumbler measures roughly 4 inches tall, 12 inches long, and 6.5 inches wide, capturing the aggressive military-inspired design that made Christopher Nolan's version of the Batmobile an instant fan favorite.

But this isn't just a display piece. LEGO is giving the Tumbler a major upgrade by making it fully remote-controlled via the LEGO Control+ app. Using the app, collectors and Batman fans alike can control steering, activate lights, and even take on interactive driving challenges to enhance play. This is the closest many fans will get to patrolling Gotham from behind the wheel of the Caped Crusader's iconic vehicle. The LEGO Technic Tumbler is officially scheduled to roll into collections beginning August 1, 2026, with a retail price of $189.99.

LEGO Batman – Technic Batmobile Tumbler

"Put Batman™ fans in the driver's seat with this LEGO® Technic™ Batmobile™ Tumbler (42239) remote-controlled car for boys and girls ages 12 years up. Recreate favorite movie scenes from the Dark Knight Trilogy as kids put the iconic superhero's vehicle to the test. This vehicle is powered by the CONTROL+ app where kids can operate the steering, control the lights and take on pretend play challenges."

"The detailed RC car comes with lots of fun features like the jet engine function that delivers aspeed boost as kids recreate crime-fighting moves. This building set makes a fun gift idea for Batman lovers. LEGO Technic sets feature realistic movements and mechanisms that introduce kids to the world of engineering in an approachable way. This set contains 719 pieces."

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