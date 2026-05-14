Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

New Dark Knight Returns Batman Figure Revealed by McFarlane Toys

Step into the DC Multiverse once again, as McFarlane Toys has revealed a new set of Batman figures for your collection

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals a new Batman Dark Knight Returns figure, inspired by Frank Miller’s iconic comic.

This 7-inch Batman features the classic blue-and-gray suit, oversized bat symbol, updated sculpt, and fabric cape.

Accessories include a batarang grappling hook, four extra hands, a display base, and a collectible art card.

The new Batman DC Multiverse figure is up for pre-order now at $26.99, with a June 2026 release planned.

The Dark Knight Returns is an older, darker version of Batman set in a grim future where crime overwhelms Gotham City. This hit comic book was written and illustrated by Frank Miller, and follows Bruce Wayne after years of retirement. It is time for him to come out of retirement to set things right, and The Dark Knight Returns is back with a new figure from McFarlane Toys. A Crisis on Infinite Earths is coming soon from McFarlane, as the DC Multiverse is set to end in 2026.

However, that is not stopping them as new figures continue to come, including a nice selection of Batman, including a new Dark Knight Returns figure. Unlike the previous version, this new 7" figure will feature his iconic light blue and gray batsuit with oversized batsymbol. To make things better, McFarlane Toys has given him an updated sculpt, a new fabric cape, extra hands, and a batarang grappling hook. The fury of Batman lives on with this new figure, already up for pre-order at $26.99 with a June 2026 release.

McFarlane Toys – DC Multiverse Batman (Dark Knight Returns)

"As a child, Bruce Wayne™ watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley™. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime—the Batman! He's a master detective and an expert martial artist, but his greatest weapon is his mind. Batman has a plan for every occasion, as well as high-tech weapons, gadgets, and vehicles to assist him in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

BATMAN™ as featured in the Dark Knight Returns comics

Features a fabric cape, accessories include batarang, 4 extra hands, and figure display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

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