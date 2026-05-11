Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Vault Collection Brings Back The Dark Knight

McFarlane Toys unveils its new DC Multiverse Vault Collection, which brings back some hard-to-find figures including The Dark Knight

Article Summary McFarlane Toys launches the DC Multiverse Vault Collection, reviving rare figures with Batman from The Dark Knight.

The Dark Knight Batman rerelease brings back the sought-after Platinum Chase Variant from the Hong Kong Skydive figure.

Christian Bale’s Batman features movie-accurate armor, a tactical utility belt, and a soft goods wired cape.

The Dark Knight Batman is up for preorder now at $26.99, joining more Vault Collection figures in September 2026.

The Vault Collection is here from McFarlane Toys with its long-awaited rerelease of some rare and hard-to-find figures. As expected, one of which is the return of Batman, but this one is inspired by Christian Bale from The Dark Knight. This figure represents one of the most iconic modern takes on live-action Batman designs in the DC Universe. Originally released as a Platinum Chase Variant of the Hong Kong Skydive figure, McFarlane Toys now adds this iconic hero to their Vault Collection.

This figure faithfully captures Batman's armored black suit, tactical utility belt, and realistic details. McFarlane was sure to closely match the cinematic appearance of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy. The Dark Knight does not come with any accessories, but it does include a fabric-wired cape that can enhance any display or Batcave. Pre-orders are already live for $26.99, and he is set to release alongside Wonder Woman (Classic), Bank Robber Joker, and Superman (1st App) in September 2026.

Batman (The Dark Knight) McFarlane Vault Collection

"With the help of Lieutenant Jim Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent, Batman sets out to destroy organized crime in Gotham City for good. The triumvirate proves to be effective, but they soon find themselves prey to a rising criminal mastermind known as the Joker, who thrusts Gotham City into anarchy and forces the Dark Knight ever closer to crossing the fine line between hero and vigilante."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the theatrical film THE DARK KNIGHT.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Features a soft goods wired cape and includes a display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back plus an art card display stand.

Collect all of the MCFARLANE VAULT COLLECTION action figures.

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