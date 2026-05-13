Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: image comics, McFarlane Toys, spawn

McFarlane Toys Debuts New Vault Collection Medieval Spawn

Step into the blood soaked battlefield of Spawn with the next McFarlane Vault Collection featuring the Medieval Sir John of York

Article Summary McFarlane Toys brings Medieval Spawn back in the Vault Collection, reviving Sir John of York for Spawn fans.

The 7-inch Medieval Spawn figure features a detailed sculpt, 22 points of articulation, and dark fantasy style.

Medieval Spawn includes a sword, hammer, and display base, making it a strong addition to any Spawn collection.

Pre-orders are live now for $26.99 through McFarlane Toys Store, with the Medieval Spawn release set for September 2026.

Medieval Spawn remains one of the coolest alternate incarnations of Al Simmons ever introduced in the Spawn mythos, taking the hellish antihero concept and dropping it directly into a brutal dark fantasy setting. First appearing during Todd McFarlane's expansion of Spawn's Universe, Medieval Spawn trades out those modern alleyways and urban warfare for battlefields filled with swords, shields, and plenty of demonic chaos. Sir John of York is now back as he continues to carry his cursed power with McFarlane's newest Vault Collection release.

Back by popular demand, Sir John of York is ready to slay your Spawn collection that stands 7" tall, features an incredible sculpt, and 22 points of articulation. Medieval Spawn will come with a sword, a hammer, and a display base, and will cost $26.99. Pre-orders are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store with a September 2026 release date. Be sure to keep an eye out for more McFarlane Vault Collection figures arriving from McFarlane Toys. Besides, other hard-to-find DC Comics figures like Bank Robber Joker, The Dark Knight, and Wonder Woman are being offered.

Medieval Spawn – McFarlane Vault Collection Figure

"Sir John of York, slaughtered by the orders of his own King, was reborn into the world as one of the first true Hell Knights! Eventually captured by the Church and sent to destroy Spawn, he was beheaded. Now he exists as something else, a revenant, seeking to atone for his sins."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off Todd McFarlane's Spawn Comic Series.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Medieval Spawn includes sword, hammer and base.

Featured in Spawn themed window boxed packaging.

Collect all of the MCFARLANE VAULT COLLECTION action figures.

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