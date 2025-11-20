Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Samurai Optimus Prime Arrives at Hasbro with New Transformers 2-Pack

Embrace the world of Transformers as Hasbro is back with some brand new two pack sets including Samurai Optimus and Starscream

The Transformers Timelines line has always been a playground for bold "what-if" ideas, letting designers reimagine classic characters in completely new worlds, eras, and styles. Instead of sticking to standard and more iconic G1 shapes or modern sci-fi modes, Timelines asks: What would these Autobots and Decepticons look like in an entirely different reality? That spirit of creative experimentation is exactly what fuels the newest Hasbro Pulse exclusive, an alternate-universe two-pack that takes them right to feudal Japan!

Optimus Prime and Starscream have embraced their newest timeline as fully armored samurai warriors straight out of a feudal-Japan-inspired setting. Optimus trades his familiar truck form for a 27-step conversion into an ox-cart, complete with a naginata spear, featuring the honor of the smauria. Starscream, on the other hand, becomes a sleek falcon-themed rogue who transforms in 20 steps and features a Tengu fan weapon. Collectors can bring home these reimaged Transformers home in April 2026, and pre-orders are already live for $67.99.

Transformers Timelines Optimus Prime and Starscream

"With intricate poseability and themed accessories like a naginata spear and Tengu fan, these Transformers figures make an awesome addition to any collection. Look for more Transformers Timelines sets (each sold separately, subject to availability) featuring unique versions of favorite characters like Megatron, Bumblebee, and more to create a lineup that is: More Than Meets the Eye."

TRANSFORMERS TIMELINES STARSCREAM AND OPTIMUS PRIME ACTION FIGURES: Reimagining 2 iconic characters in a different timeline, the era of samurai warriors

5.5-INCH (14 CM) OPTIMUS PRIME FIGURE CONVERTS TO OX CART: Convert between modes in 27 steps

5-INCH (12.5 CM) STARSCREAM FIGURE CONVERTS TO FALCON: Convert between modes in 20 steps

THEMED ACCESSORIES ATTACH IN BOTH MODES: Optimus Prime figure comes with naginata spear accessory. Starscream figure comes with Tengu fan weapon and 2 flintlock rifle accessories

