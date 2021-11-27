Spider-Man Welcomes the Holiday with Hot Toys New Cosbi Minis

The holidays are here, and it looks like Spider-Man is ready to celebrate with a. Special set of Cosbi figures from Hot Toys. These little collectibles give our favorite web-slinger some holiday cheer with some unique deco designs. Three Cosbi figures are included capturing some designs from Spider-Man: No Way Home starting with a classic Spidey holding some gifts. We are also getting the Black & Gold and Integrated suits, but with a special holiday translucent glitter design. All of these sculpts are very well come, and the glittery translucent designs are actually quite nice to see.

Each adorable Cosbi stands roughly 3" tall and they are all bundled together in one holiday-themed box set from Hot Toys. Even though all of the Cosbi figures are packed together, they do feature their own individual packaging making this an easy gift for not one but three spidey fans this X-Mas. These figures are set to release in selected markets and all of the Hot Toys collectibles from 1/6 scale figures, Cosbaby, CosRider, and Cosbi figures can be found right here. My favorite of the lot is the classic Spidey with the presents as it brings the holiday cheer full circle.

"To celebrate the approaching holiday season with our friendly neighborhood Spidey, Hot Toys warmly presents a Holiday Special version of Spider-Man Cosbi collection transforming the fan-favorite characters to miniature collectibles! Spider-Man (Holiday Special) Cosbi Bobble-head collection features the wall crawler wearing suits in alternate color selection including a yellow glamorous version of Spider-Man in Integrated Suit shooting web, a red glitter version of Spidey in Black & Gold Suit with mystic effects, also a classic Spider-Man loaded with lots of gifts in his hands. Each box set includes three 7.5cm tall Spider-Man Cosbi, connectable puzzle bases, and a specially designed holiday packaging. Available in selected market only. Pick up the latest No Way Home Cosbi for the holiday fun!"