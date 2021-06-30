Star Wars Becomes Adorable With Kotobukiya's New Ewok Statue

We return to the Forest Moon of Endor as Kotobukiya reveals their newest Star Wars ARTFX Artist Series statue. The statue is titled The Little Rebels, and it captures the Battle of Endor from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in adorable fashion. A group of Ewok is taking on a Chicken Walker (AT-ST) and having a blast doing it. The statue's sculpt features an animated style that really pulls in the child-like Ewok's nature, and it pulls the statue together nicely.

This Star Wars statue is really something special, and it captures that kidish imagination that Star Wars created. Each Ewok is loaded with detail, and they each have their own personality that comes to life within the statue. I hope we can see more of this style of statue in the future, showing off more iconic Star Wars scenes in adorable The Little Rebels fashion. Battle of Endor The Little Rebels Statue from Kotobukiya is priced at just 200 Imperial Credits. The cute statue is set to release between January – March 2022, and it is up for pre-order already and links can be found located here.

"The latest entry in Kotobukiya's new Star Wars lineup, the Artist Series, is here! This time, Kotobukiya is teaming up with the world-renowned illustrator duo Gurihiru! As the name implies, this statue features the Little Rebels in the Battle of Endor. Brought to life in a fully-detailed diorama, the Ewok tribe of the forest moon of Endor™ create a cute and gallant scene in their battle against the Imperial army. The expression of each character fighting around the AT-ST is a must-see for fans! Be sure to add this statue that is filled with Gurihiru's signature artistry to your very own collection."

The Battle of Endor The Little Rebels Statue features:

Art Print featuring the original artwork on which the statue is based

Approximately 7.48" tall