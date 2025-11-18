Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, star wars

Disney Parks Reveals Star Wars: Acolyte The Stranger Lightsaber Set

New Star Wars collectibles are entering our galaxy as Disney Parks has unveiled a few new limited edition release for the parks and online

The Stranger, also known as Qimir, made his debut on Disney+ with the High Republic Era prequel series Star Wars: The Acolyte. He surely made his presence known, showing a new and impressive villain for Star Wars fans to fall in love with. He wields a distinctive red-bladed lightsaber that reflects his alignment with the dark side, similar to the Knights of Ren. Its sleek black hilt complements his mysterious and menacing persona, and contains a hidden dual-mode configuration. Similar to Ahsoka Tano's style in The Clone Wars, The Stranger's lightsaber splits into a full-sized blade and a shorter "shoto" blade stored in the pommel.

Disney Parks is now putting the spotlight on this unique lightsaber as they add The Stranger to their Star Wars Legacy Lightsaber collection. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, this special edition set will feature a secondary hidden lightsaber. Two blades are also included, allowing Acolyte fans to show their allegiance to the dark side in style. Collectors can snag up this set at Disney Parks and online for $325 right now.

Star Wars: The Acolyte – The Stranger Legacy Lightsaber Set

"The Sith Lord and former Padawan of Jedi Master Vernestra Rwoh lives on in this The Stranger Legacy Lightsaber set. This detailed replica of the distinctive hilt can be separated into two and attached to the two included Lightsaber blades that illuminate red. The limited edition set includes a hilt stand and is presented in a protective case."

Limited Edition of 3,000*

Includes certificate with the edition number

Set includes The Stranger Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, two Lightsaber blades (31" and 17"), and display stand

Hilt can be separated into two with each part able to illuminate the attachable long and short Lightsaber blades red

Custom blades have special programming unique to The Stranger hilts

Stand requires some assembly

Comes in protective case that is designed to resemble weathered metal

