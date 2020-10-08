Star Wars Death Watch Mandalorian Announced by Hot Toys

Hot Toys has announced yet another figure from the hit Star Wars television show The Mandalorian. Coming out of the vision of Din Djarin, Death Watch is here to save the day. During a Separatist attack, young Din Djarin nearly lost his life to super battle droids until Death Watch arrived. After the rescue, the newly orphaned kid join the ranks of the Mandalorian's. Hot Toys has revealed that there next Star Wars figure is the iconic Death Watch Mandalorian that is 1/6th scale and features a finely detailed outfit. Capture the likeness from the show, this figure will have a highly detailed helmet, armor, and updated war torn weathering effects. A jet pack will be included with thrust accessories as well as two blasters, and a display base. Star Wars fans can now expand their Mandalorian collection with Death Watch.

The popularity of The Mandalorian will only continue after the premiere of Season 2. Hot Toys is doing great as they expand their world with the Death Watch Mandalorian. This his one figure that ties both The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian and will be a perfect collectible for either fan of the series. The Star Wars Death Watch Mandalorian figure does not have a price or release date just yet. I would expect something around the usual $250 price range and fans will be able to him them here when live.

"During a Separatist attack on the settlement of Aq Vetina™, the young Din Djarin™ was under attack by super battle droids, but before any harm could come to the boy, a group of Death Watch Mandalorians arrived to take out the droids and rescue Din. With a new season of the highly anticipated The Mandalorian debuting soon, Hot Toys is delighted to expand The Mandalorian collectible series further and officially introducing the new 1/6th scale Death Watch Mandalorian collectible figure today! The highly-accurate collectible figure is specially crafted based on the appearance of the Death Watch Mandalorian who rescued the young Din Djarin in the show. It features highly detailed helmet and armor pieces with weathering effects, skillfully tailored outfit, finely sculpted jetpack with real-like thruster fire accessories, two blasters, and a figure base. Don't miss out on the opportunity to include the stunning Death Watch Mandalorian 1/6th scale collectible figure from The Mandalorian in your Star Wars collection!" "This is the way."