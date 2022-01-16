SpaceGodzilla Returns to Earth with Pricey $2200 XM Studios Statue

We are taking a trip back to 1994 as an iconic Godzilla villain is back as XM Studios reveals their newest statue. SpaceGodzilla is back as this monster from the cosmos wants to take control of Earth for himself. The origins of this villain are very unclear, but XM Studios puts that aside to give collectors a truly incredible statue showing off his deadly design. Crystals replace the usual spots of Godzilla adding an extraterrestrial aesthetic to this space kaiju. The massive crystals on his shoulder, the red detail throughout his body, and his godly crown make him a deadly threat and stand out. SpaceGodzilla stands at a massive 31" tall, as he is displayed standing on rubble and a destroyed building while staying true to his original 1994 design. Godzilla collectors will have to save up quite a bit for this statue as it comes in at a whopping $2,199. Set to release in Q4 2022, this statue is up for pre-order right here, and be sure to check out the 1994 Godzilla companion pieces statue right here.

"XM Studios is excited to present SpaceGodzilla 1994 Ver A! Individually handcrafted and handpainted, this SpaceGodzilla is definitely a piece to add to your collection. Conceptualized and interpreted by XM Studios, together with acclaimed illustrator and sculptor Tanaka Kenichi, who is the 2D and 3D artist for Godzilla 2001 Bust and Shin Godzilla Bust. This 60cm full-scale SpaceGodzilla collectible recreates SpaceGodzilla in the Godzilla VS SpaceGodzilla 1994 movie's final battle scene."

"XM's interpretation of Godzilla 1994 and SpaceGodzilla 1994 stays true to the original Japanese movie (Godzilla VS SpaceGodzilla 1994). The man-in-suit effect in the sculpt and pose pays homage to the aesthetics of the iconic film. When CGIs in movie production had yet to become the norm, donning a thick rubber suit was the way to bring Godzilla to the big screen, and cables were utilised to maneuverer its rigid tail to a camera-ready position and hand-painted buildings set the scene. These details and culture have paved the way to cement an iconic and unique production aesthetics that Godzilla fans and collectors affirm and adore. In SpaceGodzilla XM has encapsulated all that with gorgeous detailing, colour application and a solid composition. The crystal-like corona beam that protrudes from his shoulders, vertebrae and tail are sculpted and painted beautifully."