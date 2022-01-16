Godzilla Prepares to Take on SpaceGodzilla with XM Studios Statue

It looks like one of XM Studios incredible statues slipped under our radar over the holiday season as they revealed a new Godzilla collectible. Standing at a massive 27" tall, collectors can bring home the 1994 depiction of the King of the Monsters from the film Godzilla vs SpaceGodzilla. Staying true to the original film design, XM Studios keeps the design and aesthetic of the classic man-in-suit depiction of the legendary kaiju alive with this statue. The entire piece is beautifully crafted with a nice sculpt on his scales, fins, teeth, and the deadly expression captured in his eyes. Godzilla collectors will have to put out a pretty penny to own this bad boy as it comes in at a whopping $1,979 and gets a Q4 2022 release date. Pre-orders for this beauty are live right here and be sure to be on the lookout for the companion SpaceGodzilla statue as well.

"This 60cm full-scale collectible recreates Godzilla in the Godzilla VS SpaceGodzilla 1994 movie's final battle scene. XM's interpretation of Godzilla 1994 and SpaceGodzilla 1994 stays true to the original Japanese movie (Godzilla VS SpaceGodzilla 1994). The man-in-suit effect in the sculpt and pose pays homage to the aesthetics of the iconic film. When CGIs in movie production had yet to become the norm, donning a thick rubber suit was the way to bring Godzilla to the big screen, and cables were utilised to maneuverer its rigid tail to a camera-ready position and hand-painted buildings set the scene. These details and culture have paved the way to cement an iconic and unique production aesthetics that fans and collectors affirm and adore. Encapsulating all that with gorgeous detailing, colour application and a solid composition, this Godzilla collectible has carved its place as a grail in every Godzilla fan's collection."

Godzilla 1994 Ver A Features:

Depicts Godzilla in the final battle scene VS SpaceGodzilla 1994 movie.

Simple, minimal rock-like base.

Crafted in Polystone

Each handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with high-quality finish