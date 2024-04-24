Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Booster Gold is Back with New Solo Release from McFarlane

McFarlane Toys is stepping back into the DC Multiverse once again with a brand new set of DC Comics inspired action figures

Article Summary New McFarlane Toys release: Booster Gold solo action figure with updated metallic suit.

First solo Booster Gold figure since the 2-Pack with Blue Beetle, sans accessories.

Includes a flight base for dynamic posing, capturing the essence of the 25th Century hero.

DC fans can pre-order the Futures End Booster Gold figure for June 2024 release at $22.99.

The power of the 25th Century has arrived as McFarlane Toys is back with a new DC Comics Multiverse figure. It appears that Booster Gold is back for his first-ever solo release, as his first release was a bundled 2-Pack with Blue Beetle. Sadly, McFarlane Toys has only changed anything since that previous release by updating the suit of Booster Gold to a more modern metallic look. His goggles are still not translucent, just like the same as Blue Beetle's solo release, which is sad, as it truly would change the entire look of these famous DC Comics heroes. Unlike his 2-Pack, he does not feature any accessories but will not include a flight base for some more dynamic aerial poses. If you're a DC Comics fan who needs a Booster Gold or prefers solo releases over the bundles, then this is the figure for you. The Futures End Booster Gold is priced at $22.99, he is set for a June 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live online.

McFarlane Bring Back New Booster Gold (Futures End) Figure

"A college football star of the 25th Century who earned the nickname "Booster" on the field. Even though people assured him a professional career of fame and fortune was in his future, he decided he couldn't wait and wagered on his own games. The scandal ruined his dreams and reputation. Taking a job as a security guard in the Metropolis Space Museum, Mike saw another opportunity after studying the early age of superheroes."

"With future and alien technology stolen from the museum, and a time machine that was on display, he realized he could not only become a superhero himself in a past era where his criminal history was unknown, but he could also make his good deeds profitable."

