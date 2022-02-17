Tamashii Nations Debuts Mighty Thor Design from Thor: Love and Thunder

Lighting strikes twice as Thor: Love and Thunder are getting its first set of action figures from S.H. Figuarts. This could be considered a spoiler, but both Thor and Mighty Thor are here in new suits, and they look incredible! Besides leaked set photos, this is our first look at the costumes for the film as well as the big debut of Jane Foster in the MCU. Both figures are loaded with detail, fabric capes, and lighting parts for both Mjolnir and Stormbreaker. Thor Odinson is featuring his new blue and gold outfit with a return to his long hair and still wielding the power of Stormbreaker. Mighty Thor, on the other hand, is a big step up for the comic with a more realistic Thor: Love and Thunder costume design and she is wielding a shattered Mjolnir. A lot of mysteries can be unpacked here, and both figures are priced at roughly $67 with a June 2022 release. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but product pages for Thor (here) and Mighty Thor (here) are already live from Tamashii Nations. Check out both figures below, and Thor: Love and Thunder will release on July 8, 2022.

"Scheduled to be released in the year from Thor: Love & Thunder, Thor and Mighty Thor dressed in dark blue and gold costumes have already arrived at SHFiguarts! Mighty Thor dressed in a gorgeous costume is realistically reproduced by the new manufacturing method of head modeling and Tamashii Digital Coloring Technology! In addition to the detailed reproduction of the real face that cleared the portrait right of "Chris Hemsworth", a powerful Stormbreaker, Lightning Effect parts and a cloth cloak with wires enable dynamic action!"

"Thor" wears the latest luxurious and heroic armor and descends to SHFiguarts!

Reproduced wit completely new modeling, including the Stormbreaker

You can replace the lightning with the Stormbreaker

With replacement face parts, you can reproduce the state where your eyes are shining! The power in the play revives!

"From Mighty Thor: Love & Thunder scheduled to be released in 2022, Jane Foster, a new "Mighty Thor", has already appeared in SHFiguarts! The new Mighty Thor and Jane Foster are realistically reproduced by the new manufacturing method of head modeling and Tamashii Digital Coloring Technology! Mjolnir, multiple effect parts, and a cloth cloak with wires reproduce the scene in the play brilliantly!"

Thor's ex-girlfriend Jane Foster has become a new Mighty Thor and appears in SHFiguarts!

Reproduce the elegant armor with shard modeling. Faithfully reproduce characteristics designs such as Mjolnir.

Effect parts for Mjolnir are also included

Comes with an effect that reproduces the summoning of lightning.

Head parts of the real face (Jane Foster) are also included as optional parts