Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

The Dark Side Rises with the LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Bust

The Force is strong with LEGO as they have unveiled new Star Wars busts that are on the way that can bring balance to the galaxy

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new Darth Vader bust set for the Star Wars Helmet Collection, featuring 349 pieces of buildable fun.

The Darth Vader bust includes a brick-built display base, rotating head, and a minifigure with a lightsaber.

This latest version adds an upper body to the helmet design, providing a more dynamic and collectible display piece.

Available now for $49.99, the LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Bust releases April 26, 2026 for collectors and fans.

A few years ago, LEGO introduced the Star Wars Helmet Collection, a series of buildable helmets. Inspired by iconic Star Wars characters, these sets are primarily intended for building and display on a shelf. Each set lets you build a helmet using LEGO bricks, like ones worn by characters such as Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, or Boba Fett. They usually come with a small stand and a nameplate, but this series is getting some modifications. New Star Wars busts are here, giving Star Wars fans new mini helmets along with a part of the character, a plaque, and a minifigure. The first character to get this treatment will be Darth Vader, who comes in at 349 pieces, stands 7" tall, and is 5.5" wide.

The miniaturized Star Wars set will feature a brick-built upper body for Vader that rotates his head left and right. The bust is featured on a brick-built base that can be modified to display the included Darth Vader LEGO minifigure that comes with a lightsaber. This is an interesting change for the Star Wars helmet collection, and it is nice to see mini figures included with these sets. Fans can expect to see more of these in the future, and pre-orders for the Star Wars Lego Darth Vader bust are not live. The set is available now at the LEGO Store and is scheduled to be released on April 26, 2026, for $49.99.

LEGO Star Wars: Darth Vader Bust

"Challenge your building skills and pay homage to an iconic villain with this LEGO® Star Wars™ Darth Vader Bust (75439). Use LEGO bricks and clever construction techniques to recreate authentic details of the Dark Lord's helmet, as seen in the classic Star Wars trilogy. Display your Darth Vader statue on the buildable stand with nameplate. Rotate his head left and right and turn the entire bust on the stand to view from all angles."

"Rebuild the stand slightly to create extra space for the included Darth Vader LEGO minifigure. This collectible building set for adults is part of the LEGO Star Wars Bust Collection (each set sold separately). It makes fun sci-fi home decor for yourself or a Star Wars gift for other adult fans and collectors. Set contains 349 pieces."

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