The Dark Trooper Deploys from Hasbro with Star Wars: The Black Series

Ever since the Dark Trooper made their appearance in The Mandalorian, Star Wars fans have been dying to get their hands on them. Finally, after over a year, Hasbro has revealed their new Deluxe Dark Trooper figures coming soon to the Star Wars: The Black Series line. This highly detailed and highly articulated figure showcases the deadly troop-building cyborg with the capability to take down anyone in its path (besides a Jedi, of course). The "Deluxe" aspect of this release includes a gun, 2 swappable hands, and some foot boosters to capture them in flight. The Dark Trooper will be a general release, but these bad boys will sell out, so be sure to cover your bases if you are trying to army wild. Each Star Wars figure comes in at $33.99, for some reason, is set to release in Spring 2023, which is crazy. Hasbro is starting to turn into Hot Toys with this suer ling release windows for a 6" figure that debuted back in 2020. Pre-orders will arrive at 1PM EST today (Feb 8, 2022) and online at your favorite online retailer like here and here.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH DARK TROOPER Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $33.99/Available: Spring 2023). THE MANDALORIAN fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium BLACK SERIES 6-INCH DARK TROOPER figure, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 5 entertainment-inspired accessories that make a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection. The figure is detailed to look like the DARK TROOPER character from THE MANDALORIAN and features premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Available for preorder beginning 2/8 at 1pm EST."